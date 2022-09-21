ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba City, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event

MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club

Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
MADISON, WI
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa

The oldest city in Iowa, Dubuque lies in the northeast of the state alongside the majestic Mississippi River. Long an important center of shipping, commerce and culture, it has lots of pretty nature spots and interesting historic sights for you to check out. Named after Quebecois explorer Julien Dubuque, the...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
wglr.com

Coach of the Week: Oregon’s Jenn Grulke

OREGON, Wis. — Two words have sparked Oregon volleyball to have their best start to their season since Jenn Grulke took over the program: rise up. They’re echoed during practice and in games, but it’s also a mindset Grulke hopes the Panthers take with them when they face adversity.
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Theft Of Utility Vehicle From East Dubuque Investigated

Authorities are seeking tips from the public on a utility vehicle that was stolen from East Dubuque, then driven into Wisconsin and through Dubuque. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports that a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side, single-cab UTV was taken from a lot near US Highway 20 and Badger Road in East Dubuque at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. It went to a nearby location for about four hours before being driven up Badger Road and into Wisconsin at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to a report, the vehicle then traveled through Dubuque on US Highway 61/151, continuing on Highway 61 toward Maquoketa. The sheriff’s department reports that the UTV might have traveled into the area of Lost Nation and Oxford Junction, Iowa, that morning as well. Anyone with information should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
biztimes.biz

Dyersville manufacturer looking forward to future after 10 years of growth

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When an Australian manufacturing company opened its first North American facility in Dyersville’s then-new industrial park, the facility only had about five employees. The Digga North America location at 2325 Industrial Parkway SW since has grown to support a staff of about 50 with additional...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Jo Daviess County asking for public help with Bobcat UTV theft

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV. The vehicle was reportedly taken from a lot in East Dubuque in the area of Frontage Rd (Highway 20) and Badger Rd around 11:15 pm Tuesday evening. Investigators say the UTV is believed to have traveled up Badger Rd into Wisconsin on Rt 35 before entering into Dubuque on Highway 151.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield

Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
K92.3

Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa

Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
FARLEY, IA

