Los Angeles County, CA

The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Candidates for LA Mayor, Sheriff Face Off in Wednesday Debates

Wednesday night was debate night in Los Angeles, as the candidates for the next mayor and sheriff went head-to-head on stage. The two debates were held back-to-back, for some of the most consequential races on the Nov. 8 ballot. The undercard, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and challenger, current...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Local News#Politics Local#Election Local#Sheriff S Department#L A County Sheriff
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking additional victims of phlebotomist who assaulted patient giving blood in Aliso Viejo

Authorities are searching for additional victims of an Orange County phlebotomist who they believe may have sexually assaulted multiple patients. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, an 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a phlebotomist at a laboratory located in Aliso Viejo on Aug. 29, while she was giving blood. As a result, 29-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident Jose Farias was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was however released from jail, according to records. Investigators learned of an additional victim on Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman who detailed a similar experience. Due to the repeat offenses, deputies are searching for any additional victims of the suspect as they prepare to present a case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Anyone who believes they may be a victim or with additional information is asked to call deputies at (714) 647-7419.  
ALISO VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Over half a dozen LAUSD students overdosed from fentanyl in a nearly a month

After experiencing the fentanyl crisis firsthand, one Santa Clarita father vowed to do all he can to educate students about the dangers surrounding fentanyl. In 2020, Jamie Puerta's only son, Daniel, died from fentanyl poisoning. "He asked if he could walk the dog," Puerta said. "We, believe he hooked up with a drug dealer three blocks from our home that he had contacted through Snapchat."Now in 2022, Puerta helped make a documentary meant to shock and alert teenagers to the dangers of fentanyl. He hopes to have every school district show the compelling film."It speaks perfectly about the crisis today," Puerta said....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA

