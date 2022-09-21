Read full article on original website
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Court documents reveal who may have told Supervisor Sheila Kuehl about LASD raid
After a judge ruled the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department properly obtained warrants last week to search the homes of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patricia "Patti" Giggans, Eyewitness News has learned what was taken.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
NBC Los Angeles
Candidates for LA Mayor, Sheriff Face Off in Wednesday Debates
Wednesday night was debate night in Los Angeles, as the candidates for the next mayor and sheriff went head-to-head on stage. The two debates were held back-to-back, for some of the most consequential races on the Nov. 8 ballot. The undercard, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and challenger, current...
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Sheriff Villanueva Joins J&K to Give His Take On The Keuhl Investigation
Sheriff Villanueva joins the show to discuss his removal from the Sheila Kuehl probe!
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court docs reveal she was tipped off before raid
New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14. MORE: https://bit.ly/3dBkm2q.
Whistleblower Suit Targets LA County, Villanueva, Sheriff's Ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department employee sued Los Angeles County Monday, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty.
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
nypressnews.com
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
Authorities seeking additional victims of phlebotomist who assaulted patient giving blood in Aliso Viejo
Authorities are searching for additional victims of an Orange County phlebotomist who they believe may have sexually assaulted multiple patients. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, an 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a phlebotomist at a laboratory located in Aliso Viejo on Aug. 29, while she was giving blood. As a result, 29-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident Jose Farias was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was however released from jail, according to records. Investigators learned of an additional victim on Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman who detailed a similar experience. Due to the repeat offenses, deputies are searching for any additional victims of the suspect as they prepare to present a case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Anyone who believes they may be a victim or with additional information is asked to call deputies at (714) 647-7419.
Over half a dozen LAUSD students overdosed from fentanyl in a nearly a month
After experiencing the fentanyl crisis firsthand, one Santa Clarita father vowed to do all he can to educate students about the dangers surrounding fentanyl. In 2020, Jamie Puerta's only son, Daniel, died from fentanyl poisoning. "He asked if he could walk the dog," Puerta said. "We, believe he hooked up with a drug dealer three blocks from our home that he had contacted through Snapchat."Now in 2022, Puerta helped make a documentary meant to shock and alert teenagers to the dangers of fentanyl. He hopes to have every school district show the compelling film."It speaks perfectly about the crisis today," Puerta said....
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Mother claims school ignored claims after son was beaten in alleged bullying attack in South LA
An L.A. mother claims school officials ignored her concern after her son was bullied and called racial slurs, and one incident that allegedly stemmed from bullying was caught on video.
smobserved.com
"Crime is the number one problem in Santa Monica," says Candidate for City Council Armen Melkonians
Why do you want to be on the Santa Monica City Council, I asked candidate Armen Melkonians. He said crime and homelessness were out of control problems. The City spends a lot of money on these problems, with no progress. "Our community has gotten crazy out of hand, in terms...
2urbangirls.com
Three arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations...
