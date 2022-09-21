ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3

Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
NFL
CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush

Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss

Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday

Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability

Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return

Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders

Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Dolphins#American Football#Mvp
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No offensive snaps

Johnson played 15 special-teams snaps and did not line up on offense in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Johnson was active for the first time this season, as Demetric Felton was given the night off. The former has experience as a returner, but the Browns did not have him return once, choosing to use Chester Rogers on punts and Jerome Ford or David Bell on kickoffs. It's possible the Browns don't want to expose Johnson to injury as a returner so that he can be used as a trade chip later in the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR

Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday

Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Helped by long TD

Mayfield completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints. Mayfield's performance was propped up by a 67-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Laviska Shenault to begin the fourth quarter. Overall, though, Mayfield still completed under 50 percent of his passes for the second straight game. With starting wideouts DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson combining for just 16 yards through the air Sunday, Mayfield will strive to finally get the passing game clicking in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday

Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Another DNP on Friday

Watkins (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Watkins finished the week with consecutive absences, so he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) sat out again as well, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to the practice field. If neither Watkins nor Cobb recover by Sunday, Green Bay's receiving corps would be led by Lazard, Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule

Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Not expected to play Sunday

Watson (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers will already be without Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who landed on IR on Saturday, though veteran Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play Sunday. If Watson is indeed ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it will fall to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and potentially Cobb to act as Green Bay's clear top wideouts.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3

Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFLPA to investigate Dolphins' handling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check vs. Bills, per report

The NFLPA is initiating an investigation into the Dolphins' handling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills, according to NFL Media. Tagovailoa briefly left the game after taking a hard head shot on the field after being pushed late by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. He returned to the game for the start of the second half after initially being labeled as questionable to return with a head injury.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy