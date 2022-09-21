ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJktQ_0i4sSyWI00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg.

The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26.

Raleigh High School football player killed in crash

“There will be some other local alternative routes around the closure there. I-20 will remain open, that is our road there, both sides of I-20 will remain open. Motorists should be sure to plan an alternate route during the closure and keep an eye out for our roadside crews. They’re going to be working the clock, and drive safe,” stated Michael Flood, MDOT Public Information Officer.

There are additional plans for bridges in the Vicksburg area that are set to be replaced and repaired by MDOT.

Crews will straighten a steel girder on the bridge that carries the I-20 eastbound ramp over Clay Street. The steel girder was struck by a vehicle and is in need of repairs.

Drivers should plan an alternate route during the closure timeframe.

