Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 25, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 25, 2022:. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast to in the mid 90s farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Highs are expected to...
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
First District County Supervisor Andrew Do to host neighborhood coffee in Rossmoor
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, representing the new First District that includes the unincorporated community of Rossmoor, will host a neighborhood coffee on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rush Park Auditorium, 2021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Coffee and pastries will be provided. For questions...
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton is the Best Choice for Newport’s Future.
In the November election, voters have a choice between long time community leader Joe Stapleton and newcomer to Newport Beach Tom Miller. I am supporting Joe Stapleton. Joe has decades of experience in working to improve our city. As a member of the Finance Committee his oversight has contributed to...
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano’s Under Review
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Letter to the Editor: I Choose Tom Miller for City Council
In this election, I am focused on supporting candidates who are ethical, transparent and have only the best interests of the city at heart. I have no interest in electing a Councilperson whose decisions are based on what is best for his political career. Voters decisively defeated Measure B in...
Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1
Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
Letter to the Editor: Marquez opens Cypress to liability by disregarding council rules
Can’t someone give Council Member Frances Marquez a few lessons on the legal rules of being a council member?. Ignoring Anaheim Union High School District policy, progressive Marquez and two of her endorsed progressive candidates (Troy Tanaka running for Cypress School Board and Helen Le running for Cypress City Council) recently campaigned at Cypress High School. Billed as an informative visit, this was a CAMPAIGN stop as part of Marquez’s efforts to have the Cypress School Board and Cypress City Council gain progressive majorities. (And we have seen how well progressive majorities work in other cities.)
City Council Candidate Q&A: Part 1
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee
Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
Riverside man pleads guilty to January 6 charges
A California man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
City of Newport Beach Issues Statement on Proposed Dredging Project and In-Harbor Sediment Plan
The California Coastal Commission is preparing to consider permitting plans for an important Newport Harbor dredging project. The City of Newport Beach has issued a statement about the critical need for this project and the rigorous environmental analysis that supports the proposal. Dredging Newport Harbor is critical to maintain safe...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass, Dorado, Tuna Catches Filling Local Boats
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Education-First Approach Emphasized During City Council Discussion on E-Bike Safety Concerns
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72. A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:. A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to...
Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation
The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update
As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
