TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
Complex
Celtics Staffer Involved With Ime Udoka Reportedly Organized Nia Long’s Travel Plans
We now have more details about Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. As previously reported, the Boston Celtics suspended the head coach after learning he had an “intimate relationship” with a female staffer. Though the relationship was described as consensual, the woman reportedly accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” toward her, which prompted the Celtics to get involved. After conducting a series of internal interviews, the team decided to suspend Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season over “violations of team policies.”
Golden State Warriors Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Never underestimate the element of surprise. It can give you an advantage in a lot of situations. NBA teams know this all too well. After all, an opponent who’s off-guard is an opponent who’s unprepared. This has been a key component of competitive strategies since at least the days of Sun Tzu. It’s ruthless and cunning, but it’s also highly effective.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
Nets’ Ben Simmons Fires Brutal Shot At Shaquille O’Neal
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, many have no clue what to expect from the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of that will have to do with how Ben Simmons returns and fits with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons has been in the news recently, not simply because of his game on the court, but also his opinion of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal off the court.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting
Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently put A.D.'s nagging injury absences into perspective.
Michael Jordan's Newest Basketball Shoe is Here
The Air Jordan 37 is available for purchase on Nike's website. Everything fans need to know about Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe.
Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Fabian White Jr.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards
Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario
Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.
BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick Fractures Left Toe
On Sunday, the Orlando Magic announced that "Markelle Fultz has suffered a fracture in his big left toe." Fultz was the first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA・
NBA Analysis Network
