TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Complex

Celtics Staffer Involved With Ime Udoka Reportedly Organized Nia Long’s Travel Plans

We now have more details about Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. As previously reported, the Boston Celtics suspended the head coach after learning he had an “intimate relationship” with a female staffer. Though the relationship was described as consensual, the woman reportedly accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” toward her, which prompted the Celtics to get involved. After conducting a series of internal interviews, the team decided to suspend Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season over “violations of team policies.”
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
NBA Analysis Network

Nets’ Ben Simmons Fires Brutal Shot At Shaquille O’Neal

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, many have no clue what to expect from the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of that will have to do with how Ben Simmons returns and fits with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons has been in the news recently, not simply because of his game on the court, but also his opinion of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal off the court.
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting

Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards

Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario

Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
