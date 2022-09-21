SPD bomb squad shuts area around Capitol Hill Starbucks Roastery to investigate reported suspicious boxes

Read full article on original website
Suspicious Package Outside Starbucks Roastery Sparks Police Lockdown
Reports say 'two men in ski masks' left the mysterious parcels outside the popular tourist destination.
capitolhillseattle.com
No injuries reported as police investigate drive-by shooting at 23rd Ave gas station
Seattle Police were investigating and collecting evidence after a drive-by shooting incident locked down the area around the AMPM service station at 23rd and Cherry Wednesday night. There were no reported injuries. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just after 9 PM in the area of the gas station near the...
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Police investigate after man shot outside city’s busiest emergency room
Police were investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon outside Harborview. According to SPD, the altercation outside the busy First Hill hospital and trauma center was reported just before 4 PM with reports that a man had been shot and a woman had fired shots into the air during the fracas.
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town. Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in...
westsideseattle.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint; chase followed but suspects escaped at high speed
At 4:06am on Wednesday Sept. 21, a victim stated that two males pulled up in a vehicle at 2 Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. The victim stated that one of the suspects grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The victim stated that the suspect put a rifle to her head.
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car
STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:. My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle. It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
Firefighters battling 3-alarm brush fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — Firefighters are working to put out a “fast-moving” 3-alarm brush fire in Des Moines. Crews were called on Thursday to the 20800 block of 17th Avenue South. Chopper 7 flew over the scene where the fire was burning vegetation and trees. Firefighters have...
Law enforcement arrests Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 36-year-old Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday. According to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, a case began during the summer when an informant was used to buy fentanyl pills from the man on multiple occasions. In...
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
Man charged with felony vandalism after rampaging through Capitol Hill precinct
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with a felony for tearing up a Seattle Police precinct. In early May, Dwayne Blackman visited the SPD East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He started throwing papers around and kicking over garbage cans, according to police records. His rage escalated...
Man driving the wrong direction on I-5 dies, kills 19-year-old woman in SeaTac
A collision with a driver in the wrong lane of Interstate 5 in SeaTac killed a woman around midnight Thursday. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a 19-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus head-on.
