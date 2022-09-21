ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothschild, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 23, 2022

Carolyn Ruth Neumann, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living on September 8, 2022. She was 73 years old. Carolyn was born May 5, 1949, in Merrill, WI to parents Walter and Ruth (Lambrecht) Neumann. For the past 30 years, Carolyn has lived at Our House Assisted Living. She could usually be found in the common area putting together a puzzle and would greet everyone with a smile. She enjoyed all the activities and entertainment, especially the music and playing BINGO. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
MINOCQUA, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rothschild, WI
Government
City
Rothschild, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
rv-pro.com

Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships

Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
DELAVAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Camping World#Festival#American#The Veterans Weekly Cup#The American Legion#Dva#Vva#Wlva
WEAU-TV 13

U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Marathon County crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 9:14 p.m. on the south side of County Hwy. C, west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley. That segment of roadway is unlit, police noted.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
spmetrowire.com

NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield

Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man sentenced on federal drug charges

A Wausau man was sentenced this week in federal court on drug distribution charges that stemmed from a seizure of thousands of doses of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Jacob Ring, 31, was arrested in August 2021 and charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with multiple felony charges including possession...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy