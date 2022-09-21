Read full article on original website
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Pizza John’s just announced the third pizza recall in recent weeks, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the manufacturer produced the goods at an establishment that did not benefit from a federal inspection. The Pizza John’s recall is also the largest of these three actions, with the...
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
CHICK-FIL-A has issued an urgent warning after they discovered a potentially dangerous ingredient in two of their most popular dishes. The chain restaurant said on Tuesday that a supplier notified them that they “had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen” in the recipe for the Grilled Chicken Filets and Grilled Nuggets.
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
In the course of five years, everything seasoning went from something found in New York bagel shops and deep within the aisles of Trader Joe's to a viral hit that every big food name is trying to get behind. McDonald's (MCD) restaurants in Canada have the everything bagel with butter...
McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
(NEXSTAR) – A Wingstop customer in California claims his DoorDash driver ate all the food he ordered and delivered a bag containing the discarded chicken bones — along with a note of apology, of sorts. Damien ‘Suede’ Sanders, who goes by Funny Mane Suede on social media, first...
Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
Jet's Pizza began on a whim four decades ago when one of the chain's co-founders made an impromptu decision to buy a pizza store instead of a house (via Jet's Pizza). Al deep dish pizza enthusiasts no doubt would collectively agree that the decision was one of the best. Over the years, the chain expanded from its first store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to 400 stores in close to 20 states, all the while holding tightly to its roots.
Jack in the Box has a new employee who never takes a break or a sick day. It’s a robot named Flippy
Sure, coffee offers a nice boost in the morning to help you wake up. If you like your coffee a little stronger, then that boost turns into a jolt. But what if the strongest coffee still can't do the heavy lifting of raising your spirits? Then it's time to turn to some spice for an extra kick to your senses.
