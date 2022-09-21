ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?

Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu

Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October

McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

Brand New Menu Items to Try at Chain Restaurants This Fall

Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Workers Reveal What It's Really Like To Work At Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza began on a whim four decades ago when one of the chain's co-founders made an impromptu decision to buy a pizza store instead of a house (via Jet's Pizza). Al deep dish pizza enthusiasts no doubt would collectively agree that the decision was one of the best. Over the years, the chain expanded from its first store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to 400 stores in close to 20 states, all the while holding tightly to its roots.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Food Beast

Introducing the World's Spiciest Coffee

Sure, coffee offers a nice boost in the morning to help you wake up. If you like your coffee a little stronger, then that boost turns into a jolt. But what if the strongest coffee still can't do the heavy lifting of raising your spirits? Then it's time to turn to some spice for an extra kick to your senses.
DRINKS

