Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
Utah man assaulted school bus driver, threatened to kill passengers, police say

SUNSET — A South Weber man now faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was charged Monday with assault against a school employee and assault against a peace officer, class A misdemeanors.
Man attacks school bus driver, threatens students

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A Sunset man was arrested Friday, September 16 for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill everyone on the bus, police say. A Sunset Police Officer was dispatched to the area of 1850 North 75 West in reference to an assault Friday. The school bus driver reportedly explained […]
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
