Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
ksl.com
Taylorsville couple recovering following random attack in their home
TAYLORSVILLE — As a Taylorsville couple continues to recover from a violent home invasion that police say was committed by a 15-year-old boy who picked his victims at random, friends of the couple are trying to raise money for their medical bills. Early Wednesday, a couple was asleep in...
ksl.com
Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested after firing near 3 juveniles during fight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was arrested overnight in Salt Lake City after police say he allegedly fired several shots into the air during a fight with three juveniles. It all started at 1:33 a.m. Thursday after SLC911 received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1740...
KSLTV
Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man arrested after shooting at juveniles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say shot at a group of juveniles was arrested by Salt lake police overnight. Siupapa Muliaga, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. About 1:45...
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
upr.org
Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors
Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
ksl.com
Utah man assaulted school bus driver, threatened to kill passengers, police say
SUNSET — A South Weber man now faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was charged Monday with assault against a school employee and assault against a peace officer, class A misdemeanors.
KSLTV
Rape case moved to juvenile court after documents show refugee was 3 years younger
SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a refugee from Ethiopia in January, accusing the 21-year-old of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sandy when he was 19. Except the refugee isn’t 21 and he was actually only 16 when the alleged crime occurred. Now, prosecutors have...
Man attacks school bus driver, threatens students
SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A Sunset man was arrested Friday, September 16 for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill everyone on the bus, police say. A Sunset Police Officer was dispatched to the area of 1850 North 75 West in reference to an assault Friday. The school bus driver reportedly explained […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Gephardt Daily
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
ksl.com
'They're all in imminent danger': Video shows violence after prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER — Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah's Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL-TV was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
The Justice Files: The Salt Lake City strangler wanted to be executed
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Roberto Arguelles was under the glare of the public eye. It was 1996 and Arguelles confessed to being a serial killer. He was already a convicted sexual predator, but these latest revelations unveiled the true nature of what some called an “evil” man. Arguelles was charged with four counts […]
Comments / 2