COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO