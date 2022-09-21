ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)

In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Congress wants to be notified of all crypto rewards payments by DOS

As the U.S. grows increasingly concerned about sanctions evasions via cryptocurrency, a new bill demands that Congress be notified of all crypto aid provided to Ukraine. The bill, which the House of Representatives deliberated on Sept. 19, has been titled “Russia Cryptocurrency Transparency Act.”. The bill asks for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’

True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina

Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market

The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
MARKETS

