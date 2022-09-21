Read full article on original website
Related
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
CoinTelegraph
Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)
In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
cryptoslate.com
Congress wants to be notified of all crypto rewards payments by DOS
As the U.S. grows increasingly concerned about sanctions evasions via cryptocurrency, a new bill demands that Congress be notified of all crypto aid provided to Ukraine. The bill, which the House of Representatives deliberated on Sept. 19, has been titled “Russia Cryptocurrency Transparency Act.”. The bill asks for the...
How Coinbase's $1B crypto philanthropy ambitions left a trail of disappointment and workers in the lurch
Inside the murky world of crypto-based charity: a force for good or for marketing ambitions?
bitcoinmagazine.com
Israel Grants Its First Bitcoin, Crypto Trading License To Local Exchange Bits of Gold
Israeli regulators grant the first VASP license to Bits of Gold after 5 years of waiting. The company is launching two new products in the near future. One of the products will be custodial while the other integrates its services with legacy finance in the region. The Israeli Insurance and...
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
coinjournal.net
Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina
Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
bitcoinist.com
BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market
The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
Comments / 0