Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Fire on the Mountain, and Groundwater Lies
Thanks to all of you who reached out with concerns about our safety during the Forward Fire here in Manton. It broke out on Fri., Sept. 9, on Ponderosa Way down by Digger Creek. Apparently, a car caught fire, but the driver fled; not at all suspicious, right?. I’m sure...
News & Review
Imagining community: Signs inspiring humanity
Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.—Abraham Lincoln. ’Tis the political yard sign season. Carefully crafted squares shout candidates’ names, most often with...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
actionnewsnow.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department
CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County compliance check leads to discovery of fentanyl
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than one ounce of fentanyl was found when the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a compliance check in the Red Bluff area. Authorities said they also found a digital scale and ammunition. All of the items were collected and the person is facing new felony...
actionnewsnow.com
Evacuation zones map launches in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has created a map of 165 evacuation zones in the case there is a fire, flood or chemical spill. Each zone begins with three letters followed by a zone number. Zone numbers start in the northwest corner and are in...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies respond to possible social media threat made toward Willows High
WILLOWS, Calif. - Deputies said a Willows High School student posted a picture on social media of what appeared to be a gun and a pack of gum with a caption that said, “Come to school tmrw I have gum.”. Deputies responded to contact the juvenile and her parents...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 15-19 – a little bit of everything
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 15-19, 2022. September 15. Things...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
11 People Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba City (Yuba City, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Yuba City on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
actionnewsnow.com
Explosions reported before firefighters knock down vehicle fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.
actionnewsnow.com
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: September 21 – 27
Another full, rich week of live entertainment awaits us this week. Enjoy, and thanks for supporting our local live entertainment scene. Billy and the Jets at the Sunset River Jam in the Anderson River Park. Opening act begins at 5 pm; headliner starts at 6 pm. Hal Johnson at Enjoy...
krcrtv.com
Shots fired in Oroville neighborhood under investigation by police
OROVILLE, Calif. — On Sept. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for alleged shots fired. The caller reported hearing what was believed to be four shots, a vehicle speeding off, and the smell of gun smoke.
actionnewsnow.com
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
actionnewsnow.com
Sting operation to catch unlicensed contractors leads to 3 facing felony charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Three people are facing felony charges of contracting without a license in a disaster area after a sting operation in Butte County, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). The CSLB, the Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office recently conducted...
KCRA.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
Paradise Post
Traffic stop leads to arrest on gun, drug allegations
PARADISE — An early morning traffic stop Thursday led to the arrest of two people in Paradise. According to the Paradise Police Department, at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine patrol when he reportedly saw a speeding vehicle in the 35 mph zone of Pentz Road and pulled the vehicle over.
