ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Fire on the Mountain, and Groundwater Lies

Thanks to all of you who reached out with concerns about our safety during the Forward Fire here in Manton. It broke out on Fri., Sept. 9, on Ponderosa Way down by Digger Creek. Apparently, a car caught fire, but the driver fled; not at all suspicious, right?. I’m sure...
MANTON, CA
News & Review

Imagining community: Signs inspiring humanity

Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.—Abraham Lincoln. ’Tis the political yard sign season. Carefully crafted squares shout candidates’ names, most often with...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer

OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department

CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County compliance check leads to discovery of fentanyl

RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than one ounce of fentanyl was found when the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a compliance check in the Red Bluff area. Authorities said they also found a digital scale and ammunition. All of the items were collected and the person is facing new felony...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Evacuation zones map launches in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has created a map of 165 evacuation zones in the case there is a fire, flood or chemical spill. Each zone begins with three letters followed by a zone number. Zone numbers start in the northwest corner and are in...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Assistance#Public Housing#The Chico City Council#Panama Springs Apartments#Beck Asset Management Llc#The City Council
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 15-19 – a little bit of everything

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 15-19, 2022. September 15. Things...
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Explosions reported before firefighters knock down vehicle fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
actionnewsnow.com

SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
OROVILLE, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: September 21 – 27

Another full, rich week of live entertainment awaits us this week. Enjoy, and thanks for supporting our local live entertainment scene. Billy and the Jets at the Sunset River Jam in the Anderson River Park. Opening act begins at 5 pm; headliner starts at 6 pm. Hal Johnson at Enjoy...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shots fired in Oroville neighborhood under investigation by police

OROVILLE, Calif. — On Sept. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for alleged shots fired. The caller reported hearing what was believed to be four shots, a vehicle speeding off, and the smell of gun smoke.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Traffic stop leads to arrest on gun, drug allegations

PARADISE — An early morning traffic stop Thursday led to the arrest of two people in Paradise. According to the Paradise Police Department, at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine patrol when he reportedly saw a speeding vehicle in the 35 mph zone of Pentz Road and pulled the vehicle over.
PARADISE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy