Read full article on original website
Related
Sushi By Scratch Restaurants
This 10-seat omakase has locations in Austin, Miami, and Los Angeles, and their outpost in SLU has quickly become a raw fish staple in Seattle for a few reasons. Even though the dark setting feels like you’re underwater with glowing jellyfish above you, the atmosphere is fun and relaxed, and there’s ample opportunity to chat with the chefs and people sitting next to you. Throughout the night, you’ll receive 16 pieces cut from high-quality fish, with nigiri toppings that are inventive without being over the top, like brûléed pineapple on toro, Anaheim chili yuzu kosho on scallops, corn pudding and sourdough crumbs on hamachi, and roasted red beet mustard on saba. It’s the perfect place for anybody wanting to try an omakase for the first time, while also being impressive for somebody who eats at sushi counters twice a week. Reservations are nearly impossible to get, but if you’re too slow to book a seat online on the 1st of the month at 10am, we joined the waitlist and pretty easily got a last-minute spot.
Where To Eat & Drink Near Green Lake
A lot of people hang out at Green Lake, an extension of Woodland Park that’s really just a big cement loop around a tiny lake. It also happens to be the unofficial dog-watching center of the city. If you live in Seattle, it’s almost inevitable that you’ll end up here jogging the loop, attending a toddler’s birthday party, or entertaining out-of-town guests who have had it with the usual sights. When you get hungry, use our guide for where to eat and drink nearby.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0