Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
Thoughts for Pennies: “Home Land”
Glenn Storm is a local entertainment professional. He has been an animator for feature film, a designer of computer games and an artist in various media. He holds a master's degree in film from CalArts. He can be seen strolling Caltech during alumni week seminar day and loves to talk about story and character.
coloradoboulevard.net
‘Connect Week’: Seven Days of Innovation in Pasadena
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Innovate Pasadena announces Connect Week 2022, taking place October 9–15, 2022. As a precursor to Connect Week, Innovate Pasadena will host a special edition of Friday Coffee Meetup (FCM) on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:30 am. FCM co-organizer Evan Tsang has invited Dr. Aditya Rajagopal, CTO and co-founder of ChromaCode, to talk about the challenges of building and scaling a diagnostic business in the middle of a global pandemic.
coloradoboulevard.net
Review | “Everybody” at Antaeus Theatre Company
Another delightful production at Antaeus Theatre in Glendale. “Everybody” (written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Jennifer Chang) is a reimagining of the 15th century morality play, “Everyman” (with the title updated to today’s inclusive pronoun. Various other twists included on who/what life accoutrements accompany Everybody on the journey to the everlasting hereafter). Death may be considered a somber subject, but there is plenty of humor in this production.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified’s Armenian Academy First of Its Kind
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) is not only celebrating Armenian Independence this week, they are celebrating the creation of exemplary Armenian World Language programs. By News Desk. It has been only two years since PUSD took a chance on creating the Armenian Academy at Blair High School, an International...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradoboulevard.net
Alhambra City Council Candidate Forum October 12
Alhambra City Council candidates to field community questions. In anticipation of the November 8, 2022 general election, a virtual Alhambra City Council: Meet The Candidates Forum will take place at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and will feature Alhambra city council candidates answering questions from the community. The League of Women Voters Pasadena Area will moderate the virtual forum. A coalition of local community-based organizations composed of Grassroots Alhambra, Alhambra Preservation Group, Alhambra Latino Association, VISA Boosters, Asian Youth Center and ColoradoBoulevard.net are the event’s sponsors.
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park Offering Pet License Amnesty Period
Monterey Park residents who renew or apply for pet licenses will have late fees waived from now until October 31, 2022. In order to provide an opportunity for pet owners to economically renew their pet licenses, the L.A. County’s Department of Animal Care and Control, in conjunction with the City of Monterey Park, is waiving late fees for renewed or new pet licenses purchased by October 31, 2022. Dog and cat licenses are an important means of identifying and reuniting lost pets.
coloradoboulevard.net
PUSD Board Candidate Forum September 28
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Organizations come together to host district-wide PUSD Board candidate forum. Community organizations Adelante Youth Alliance, Clergy Community Coalition, Day One, NAACP Pasadena, National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition, Pasadenans Organizing for Progress (POP!), and Uniting Parents of Pasadena invite the PUSD community to attend a candidate forum featuring candidates from each sub-district up for election this November.
Comments / 0