Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below. Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area....
Grand Junction Businesses We Miss The Most Over the Years
It would be so much fun to be able to go back to visit places like Guyton's Fun Junction, or Shakey's Pizza, just for one day. These local businesses are still gushed over to this day. We circled back around to one of our favorite questions this week, so here...
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It’s fall in Colorado… and fall sports are in full swing. But there’s another group of kids competing right here in Grand Junction tomorrow — and it’s not what you might think. The 45th annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival is...
Where To Find Locally Grown Farm-Fresh Produce Around Grand Junction
Yes, Grand Junction, you can still get farm-fresh produce around Grand Junction. The Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction has wrapped for the year and that makes us all kind of sad. We just love the downtown farmers market. The good news is there are still plenty of places where you can get fresh produce. You just have to know where to look.
A new system possible later this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
Grand Junction Colorado Wants These Tattoos On These Body Parts
Have you considered getting a tattoo? If so, what's holding you back? The word on the street is people in Grand Junction, Colorado are anxious to get some interesting if not bizarre tattoos. I posted on Facebook, "I want a tattoo of a(n) _____ on my _____." These are a...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
How Grand Junction Would Spend $30k in Fun Money
It's always fun to think about the things you'd spend money on if you had a bunch of it laying around. On that topic, we currently have your chance to win up to $30,000 which you can learn more about here. However, if we were to randomly come across an...
Overlook Grand Junction from this Redlands Ledge House Oasis
We're headed to the Redlands in Grand Junction to look at a beautiful home for sale overlooking the Grand Valley. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood near the Colorado River is a 4-bedroom home on 1.76-acres. This home is presented by Michelle Renstrom and brokered by STUDT REALTY, LLC/MB,...
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City
If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27. A...
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
This is Why Grand Junction Would Wind Up In Jail
Most of us in Grand Junction, Colorado are law-abiding citizens. Imagine, though, having to call your family to inform them you've been arrested and are now in jail. What would your family assume you had done?. I asked on Facebook, "If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your...
Inside Look at Public Lands Clean-up
We've reported on the clean-up of the public land the city is currently undergoing but now see up close what it actually looks like.
Fundraiser for Local Teen Fighting Leukemia
They said they could not hear my left lung and that I needed to go to the hospital"
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
