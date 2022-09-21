ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 4

Related
westernslopenow.com

45th Annual Colorado West Marching Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It’s fall in Colorado… and fall sports are in full swing. But there’s another group of kids competing right here in Grand Junction tomorrow — and it’s not what you might think. The 45th annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival is...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Grand Junction, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
nbc11news.com

A new system possible later this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Grand Valley#Downtown Grand#Cheese Curds#Food Drink#New Burger Joints#French#Culvers#Five Guys#Cre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nbc11news.com

Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27. A...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
MACK, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy