Read full article on original website
Related
chandleraz.gov
Recap of Chandler City Council Meetings on Sept. 19 and 22, 2022
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler City Council met at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, taking action on a total of 68 agenda items. Meeting highlights included:. Approved an agreement with Dynamic Officials and Sports, LLC, for softball umpire services, in an amount not to exceed $92,000 for a one-year term from Aug. 1, 2022, through Sept. 22, 2023.
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night. His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.” Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
'Walked into a kid smoking a blunt': New recording shows lack of oversight at Phoenix group home
PHOENIX — In May of this year, Amelia Lopez told 12News she went into a meeting with North Star Independent Living Services CEO Tom Delehanty. She said human resources was not going to be present, so she decided to record the meeting for her own protection. The meeting was...
AZFamily
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Man sentenced for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 27 months in prison, along with 36 months of supervised release on September 13, 2022 and previously pleaded guilty for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona, Jorge...
kjzz.org
Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
gilbertsunnews.com
Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes
Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
KTAR.com
More dogs than kennels as Maricopa County struggles to find space
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Department is experiencing a shelter capacity crisis. The number of dogs currently outnumbers kennels with 770 dogs and only 755 kennels. Kimberly Powell with the County Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM it has had to find creative ways to...
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million
PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development
Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.
AZFamily
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
Comments / 0