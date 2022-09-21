ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

chandleraz.gov

Recap of Chandler City Council Meetings on Sept. 19 and 22, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler City Council met at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, taking action on a total of 68 agenda items. Meeting highlights included:. Approved an agreement with Dynamic Officials and Sports, LLC, for softball umpire services, in an amount not to exceed $92,000 for a one-year term from Aug. 1, 2022, through Sept. 22, 2023.
Arizona Mirror

Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes

Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night.  His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.”  Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

Man sentenced for straw purchasing 82 firearms

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 27 months in prison, along with 36 months of supervised release on September 13, 2022 and previously pleaded guilty for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona, Jorge...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes

Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
AZFamily

Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million

PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital

Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
PHOENIX, AZ

