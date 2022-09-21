Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind
The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: My Responses to the Talbot Integrity Project Questionnaire
I was presented with this questionnaire from the Talbot Integrity Project so they may summarize, editorialize and form their opinion of me as a candidate to present to their constituents. While I commend their fervor in presenting whom they feel are the best candidates for our next County Council, I felt it better served to view my answers verbatim, and let voters form your own opinion. The questions below are as presented. There are questions I didn’t answer as I felt they had no relevance to my ability as a candidate.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Sen. Addie Eckardt says her focus shifts to nursing following defeat in Cambridge Mayoral Race
CAMBRIDGE, Md- Following an unsuccessful bid for Cambridge Mayor, State Senator Addie Eckardt tells us she is regrouping before announcing any new plans to run for office. Eckardt tells us she is very involved in her nursing career, and her remaining term in office before January as a State Senator.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Cape Gazette
National press corps converges on Georgetown airport
A press corps on a scale never before seen in Sussex County, let alone at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, descended Sept. 20 in anticipation of a flight that never arrived. The airport that typically accommodates 40 flights a day was wall-to-wall reporters and photographers plus a few dozen onlookers,...
1 dead after chaos breaks out in Wildwood
This story originally appeared on 6abc. At least one person is dead after deadly chaos broke out in the street in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday. The Action Cam was on the scene, capturing the mayhem. A number of smashed vehicles, and a huge police presence could be seen. Several...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBOC
Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus
DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
WMDT.com
Steve Rideout beats Addie Eckardt in Cambridge Mayoral Election
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – City of Cambridge officials have released the unofficial results of the Run-Off Election for Mayor. Steve Rideout took 55% of the vote, with Addie Eckardt receiving just under 45% of the vote.
Ocean City Today
Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show
OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean City Today
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 rape in Ocean City
A 46-year-old man from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a woman in Ocean City in December 2021. According to a press release from State's Attorney Kris Heiser, Wayne Eugene White was sentenced for second-degree rape, which he pleaded guilty to on June 9, 2022.
WMDT.com
Truck convoy raises money for Delaware Special Olympics
HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the area met at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for a police-escorted 29-mile ride through Kent County, raising money and awareness for the Delaware Special Olympics. But before truckers hit the road- they held an auction for the Special Olympics, got to meet...
WMDT.com
GMD: Highlighting local Salisbury man retiring, community member commending years of service
SALISBURY, Md. – Good Morning Delmarva morning anchor, Jordie Clark, is highlighting a local man, John Everett. While some may know him as the primary caretaker at the convenience/recycle center on Mount Hermon road, to others he’s a faithful servant to the community. On Wednesday, September 21st, he punched in for the last time after over 20 years and now heads to retirement. That’s why one community member made sure he felt the love.
Ocean City Today
West Ocean City waterfront property to get commercial zoning
The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in zoning from residential to commercial for one of two properties along Route 50, between Herring Creek and the Route 50 bridge. The property, located on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge, is currently zoned R-2 Suburban Residential District,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean City Today
Ocean City councilman's investigation comes up inconclusive
An investigation into racist comments allegedly made by Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack last year has ended and the results are inconclusive. According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office final report, there is no way to tell whether Paddack made the alleged comments on social media on Sept. 11, 2021, since they could not be tracked to any of his personal devices, though the source IP address was from his home in North Ocean City.
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
WBOC
Milton Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Lewes
LEWES, Del.- A Milton man riding a bicycle in Lewes was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike westbound along the edge of Fisher Rd., just west of Beaver Dam Rd. around 7 p.m. A white truck with a utility body, also going westbound on the roadway, was approaching the cyclist.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 18