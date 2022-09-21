Read full article on original website
Gov. Kelly honors Kansas Gold Star Families with monument at Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas Gold Star Families on Friday by unveiling a permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument unveiled on Friday will stand as a memorial honoring the families of the more than 6,500 Kansans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Oak Grove mom encouraged by federal grant to fight opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The White House is pouring $1.5 billion into addressing the opioid overdose epidemic. It’s welcome news for one local mom whose son barely survived a fentanyl overdose. The money is being spread through all states, tribal lands and territories....
Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in Overland Park
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.
Artists draw Kansas City community into their creative world at 91st Plaza Art Fair
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For 91 years, the Plaza Art Fair has drawn thousands for a cultural experience. And this year is no different!. Over this late-September weekend, there will be plenty of art to see. “Photography is kind of an unsung medium when it comes to the art...
Sporting KC players to visit local middle schools for Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City and Children’s Mercy are continuing their Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign by co-hosting a series of assemblies at local middle schools featuring appearances from Sporting players. The campaign coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month in October. The MLS organization will put...
Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iran following death of woman in police custody
Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iran following death of woman in police custody
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Prairie Park Nature Center
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
High school football Week 5 matchups around the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows. Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:. MISSOURI. Belton 52, William Chrisman 7. Center 55, Warrensburg 15. Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X 20. Fort...
Gov. Kelly announces new small business research program
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Small Business Research & Development Acceleration Grants. The grants were approved by the state’s 2022 legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kelly. They are being made available through the Kansas Department of Commerce. “These grants enable small businesses...
91st Plaza Art Fair kicks off Friday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s almost time for the 91st annual Plaza Art Fair at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, MO. Around 240 artists will be there to celebrate art, food and culture this weekend. There’s going to be a variety of crafts, paintings, photos, ceramics, 2-D and 3-D artwork, jewelry, and more. There will also be live music on three stages and locally sourced food from more than 20 restaurant booths.
Downtown Lawrence businesses glad to see big crowds for family weekend, KU football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- As KU football continues its strong start to the season, businesses on Massachusetts Street have noticed a change in the atmosphere downtown. Ryan Owens, the general manager of the Jock’s Nitch clothing store, said the success of the team has brought in dozens of customers looking for KU football shirts.
Daniels stars again as KU defeats Duke, 35-27
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Jalon Daniels and the Kansas Jayhawks stayed hot Saturday, rolling to a 35-27 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Daniels threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score, running roughshod over the Blue Devils defense throughout Saturday afternoon. The junior quarterback was efficient throwing the ball through the air, completing 19 of 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 83 yards of rushing and a score on the ground that gave KU a 35-20 lead with (time) remaining in the fourth quarter.
FORECAST: A spectacular Sunday as temperatures land in mid to upper 70s
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.
KU announces sell-out crowd for matchup with Duke
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas and Duke have sold out an athletic contest. This time, a football game. KU Athletics announced Thursday the 3-0 football matchup between the Jayhawks and Blue Devils at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium officially reached sellout status. The sellout follows the first 3-0 start for...
Kansas & Missouri getting more than $30 million to fight opioid crisis
KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Biden administration early Friday morning announced $1.5 billion in nationwide funding to help states fight the opioid crisis. Of that total, Kansas is slated to receive $8.3 million, while Missouri will net $25.3 million. On the Kansas side, that grant money will go to the state’s...
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
Johnson County allocates 2023 funding for road and stormwater projects
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Board of Commissioners authorized more than $34.3 million in infrastructure funding for two Johnson County programs aimed at improving local roadways and stormwater systems in 2023. Via separate unanimous votes, the board approved the County Assistance Road System Program and the Stormwater...
KC Pet Project brings in 71 pets in a day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Pet Project brought in 71 pets to its Kansas City Campus for Animal Care on Wednesday, the organization announced in a Facebook post. Animal service officers brought in 13 cats from one household that could no longer care for them. According to the release, officers worked for nearly two hours in an attempt to safely capture each cat.
