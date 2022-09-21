Read full article on original website
Who are the neurodiverse people in your life?
As physicians, we equate terms like “disorder” and “syndrome” with pathology. If a diagnosis is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) IV, it’s considered a “problem.” In the case of neurodevelopmental diagnoses, I am becoming increasingly aware that this may not be the case. As a neurodiverse individual with many neurodiverse family members and friends, I believe there is nothing “wrong” with our brains. Different is not deficient. As physicians, we should lead the charge to see neurodiversity as part of the normal arc of the human condition. Not every diagnosis needs a treatment plan; not every neurodiversity has to be “fixed.”
The hidden world of chronic disease
Sometimes hiding things can work to our advantage: an early pregnancy, a disfiguring scar, public speaking anxiety … Easter eggs! But, more often, they are just temporarily hidden from public view, and, in the grand scheme of things, it can actually be a relief when they are “found.”
My patient with an aortic dissection almost died
“I just moved here from Portland two weeks ago,” said Ms. Shelly in a weak voice. When I walked into the room, I immediately noticed her blood pressure was 224/108. The patient was mostly sleeping, but when I started speaking with her, it was apparent to me something was wrong.
Experts weigh in on whether the Covid pandemic is over
President Joe Biden's declaration that "the pandemic is over" raised eyebrows and the hackles of some experts who think such messaging could be premature and counterproductive.
What to know about the BA.4.6, BF.7 and BA.2.75 variants now growing nationwide
The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 83.1% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
'Mixed messages' for those most at risk of Covid
People who are the most vulnerable to Covid are getting "mixed messages" on whether they continue to be at risk, MSPs have claimed. The Covid-19 Recovery Committee has called on the Scottish government to improve its public health messaging to people with compromised immunity. The committee's report said some high...
Botox influences the control of emotions in the brain
The bacterial toxin botulinum toxin (BTX)—colloquially known as Botox—is probably known to most people as a remedy for wrinkles. But botulinum toxin can do even more: if it is injected into the forehead, for example, it can alleviate depression. It also dampens negative emotions in people with borderline personality disorder, who suffer from extreme mood swings.
The elephant in the room: end-of-life discussion with patients
I have been at my current hospital for 12-plus years now. Like many of you, I have gotten to know some of my patients very well. I have known some of them since I first started out here. We talk about my dogs and cows, our newest grandkids, and politics if we feel adventurous. This is an extraordinary relationship built on the intangible magic generated over time, known as rapport and founded on trust.
Botox That Lasts Twice As Long — Do I Want It?
The FDA just approved the use of a new Botox-competitive injectable that can keep a forehead frozen-smooth for a full six months. Daxxify — or Daxi, "that's what everyone's going to call it," says dermatologist and injector Corey L. Hartman, MD, FAAD — is the latest treatment option for the relaxation of fine lines and wrinkles caused by facial-muscle movement.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
Common Myths About Cellulite
The term cellulite comes from the word cell. It is a spelling of cellulitis, which means inflammation of the cells. Cellulitis is a serious medical condition caused by a bacterial infection in the subcutaneous layers of the skin. It is the dimpled appearance on the surface of the skin that is often described as “cottage cheese” or an “orange peel”, and is most common among women, especially on the thighs and buttocks.
3 Steps to Get a Life
Understanding how we are multifaceted can help us be more resilient. Start by making a list of who you are and use that to help you make a list of who you will be. Grounding your future self in your current values and identities makes the future more attainable. In...
Collagen for Coffee: Beneficial or Bogus?
When it comes to health and dieting, a lot of supplements are available in the market including mineral and vitamin supplements. Collagen is a protein found in many body tissues such as skin, tendon, and cartilage; hence, it is a popular supplement in the market aisles. It is a fibrous...
