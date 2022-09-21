Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission is suing the government
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Workforce Service and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for the right to hire Christian employees only. ”The fact that someone choses not to believe in him, we respect their right. As...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As ‘Pawns’
A group representing Wyoming's banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
Summit Daily News
Centura Health lays off 350 people — about 1% of its employees — in Colorado and Kansas
COLORADO — About 350 people were laid off last week from Centura Health’s locations in Colorado and western Kansas, though the system is still trying to hire nurses and others who directly care for patients. The layoffs affect 1% of the system’s employees in Colorado and western Kansas,...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clarene Law, Longtime Wyoming Legislator And Businesswoman, Died
One could almost always expect to see Clarene Law’s friendly face inside the office behind the front desk of the Antler Inn motel in Jackson. If she wasn’t in her office, she could often be found cruising around Jackson in her emerald green 1976 Cadillac. Law, 89, died...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hageman: Leading Wyoming Attorneys Send Her ‘Threatening’ Letter
A group of attorneys has penned a letter to U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman expressing deep concern about her views that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Nearly all the 41 attorneys who signed the letter are from Wyoming. A...
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming’s 2023 teacher of the year named
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School was named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday. During the past decade he has been teaching, Zach Beam’s teaching model and approach has...
county17.com
Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
newslj.com
Beam surprised as WY teacher of the year
A short ceremony in Crouch Auditorium on Sept. 22 became a big surprise for one high school teacher. The reason for the assembly, kept under wraps, became quickly apparent. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Newcastle High School Principal Bryce Hoffman introduced Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. Then the...
Wyoming ballot features Constitutional Amendments
Two Wyoming constitutional amendments are up for a vote during the general election. Constitutional amendment A has to do with how counties and municipalities can invest their funds. Currently the Wyoming Constitution allows the state to invest state funds in equities such as the stock of corporations, but does not...
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position
Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it's impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say "right-to-repair" advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, GOP AGs Demand Credit Card Companies Stop Tracking Gun Sales
Wyoming and 17 other states on Tuesday told major credit card companies to prepare for legal challenges if they adopt a unique purchase code for gun sales. Bridget Hill and 17 other Republican attorneys general sent a letter Tuesday to the...
wyo4news.com
Early voting start today in Wyoming
September 23, 2022 — Early voting begins today in Wyoming. The in-person general election voting date is November 8. In Sweetwater County, voters can request an absentee ballot at the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office in Green River or by calling the County Clerk’s office. Residents can also go online at the Sweetwater County website or via mail request.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards over $15 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $15 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its September 15 business meeting. A $5.18 million bid was awarded to Casper-based Casper Electric Inc. for a project involving electrical, structure, and other work on a 1-mile...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
county17.com
Lawmakers mull property tax relief
Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
oilcity.news
Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Recommend More Oversight of Wyoming Natrium Nuclear Project
As companies continue to push cutting-edge nuclear energy technologies, the federal government has become a major investor, pumping billions of dollars into a handful of demonstration projects. That includes nearly $2 billion for TerraPower's Natruim project planned near Kemmerer. A...
