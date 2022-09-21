Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
New on Netflix: 145 brand new titles to stream this month (October 2022)
October is nearly here, which means dozens of new movies and shows are about to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking forward to watching everything new on Netflix in October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles. Some of the most anticipated...
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15
If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
New On Netflix October 2022: 'Derry Girls,' 'Midnight Club' And More
The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Here's What's Leaving Netflix In October 2022
"Schitt's Creek" and "Bridget Jones's Diary" are among the titles departing the streaming platform in the coming month.
Walker Independence: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CW Series
A guide to the CW's Walker prequel, Walker Independence.
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday Netflix series coming November
Jenny Ortega’s solo Netflix series as the teenager Wednesday Addams finally has a release date. Announcing the news on the company’s official Twitter account, the streaming service wrote, “Wednesday premieres November 23! Snap, snap.”. The eight-episode TV series, which takes inspiration from the original Addams Family animated...
Malala Yousafzai Weighs In on Age-Old ‘Titanic’ Debate: ‘I Think There Was’ Room for Jack on Rose’s Door
For movie lovers, it’s a debate as old as time: Was there enough room for Jack on the door that saved Rose’s life at the end of “Titanic”? When Malala Yousafzai, the 25-year-old Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was probed with the hot-button question by moderator Anna Kendrick, she didn’t hesitate on responding, “I think there was.” Yousafzai was interviewed by Kendrick on Saturday in Washington D.C. for A+E and the History Channel’s History Talks, an annual event brings together political leaders and Hollywood stars for a day filled with panels and conversations. “We have so much in common,” Kendrick...
Netflix New Releases: Ocean’s Eleven, Love Is Blind Season 3, Gladiator, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming October 2022
If apples aren't your thing, try bobbing for new and exciting thrills on Netflix in October 2022!
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online
The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
AdWeek
FX’s Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu
FX has renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season. The announcement for the show, which streams exclusively on Hulu, comes ahead of the Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Season 3 will debut in 2023. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor...
Collider
Disney+ Updates 'Andor' Episode With New Titles
The first three episodes of the long-awaited Star Wars series Andor are nameless no longer, as Disney+ has revealed the titles of all three installments. While the three episodes dropped on the streaming service on Sept. 21, they were listed without any titles. This was likely done by Lucasfilm in an attempt to prevent any spoilers from being leaked. However, by the next afternoon, Disney+ had updated Andor's page to include titles for the trio.
