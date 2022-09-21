If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO