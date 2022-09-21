ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed And Lorraine Warren
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Funerals#Wendell Wild#Cabinet Of Curiosities#The Western Front
TVLine

The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
thedigitalfix.com

Wednesday Netflix series coming November

Jenny Ortega’s solo Netflix series as the teenager Wednesday Addams finally has a release date. Announcing the news on the company’s official Twitter account, the streaming service wrote, “Wednesday premieres November 23! Snap, snap.”. The eight-episode TV series, which takes inspiration from the original Addams Family animated...
TV SERIES
Variety

Malala Yousafzai Weighs In on Age-Old ‘Titanic’ Debate: ‘I Think There Was’ Room for Jack on Rose’s Door

For movie lovers, it’s a debate as old as time: Was there enough room for Jack on the door that saved Rose’s life at the end of “Titanic”? When Malala Yousafzai, the 25-year-old Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was probed with the hot-button question by moderator Anna Kendrick, she didn’t hesitate on responding, “I think there was.” Yousafzai was interviewed by Kendrick on Saturday in Washington D.C. for A+E and the History Channel’s History Talks, an annual event brings together political leaders and Hollywood stars for a day filled with panels and conversations. “We have so much in common,” Kendrick...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online

The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

FX’s Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu

FX has renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season. The announcement for the show, which streams exclusively on Hulu, comes ahead of the Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Season 3 will debut in 2023. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor...
TV SERIES
Collider

Disney+ Updates 'Andor' Episode With New Titles

The first three episodes of the long-awaited Star Wars series Andor are nameless no longer, as Disney+ has revealed the titles of all three installments. While the three episodes dropped on the streaming service on Sept. 21, they were listed without any titles. This was likely done by Lucasfilm in an attempt to prevent any spoilers from being leaked. However, by the next afternoon, Disney+ had updated Andor's page to include titles for the trio.
TV SERIES
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy