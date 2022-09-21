Instagram posts containing references to suicide and self-harm viewed by 14-year-old Molly Russell before her death were “safe”, according to a senior executive at the social media platform’s owner.Elizabeth Lagone, head of health and wellbeing at Meta, told an inquest into the teenager’s death that the posts the schoolgirl engaged with on Instagram in the last six months of her life were “by and large, admissive” under the platform’s guidelines.The senior executive told North London Coroner’s Court she thought it was “safe for people to be able to express themselves”, but conceded two of the posts shown to the inquest...

