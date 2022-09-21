ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

Seacoast Current

Get in the Halloween Spirit With These 8 Spooky Things to Do in Salem, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s Halloween time in New England and you’ve either been to Salem before or you’re dying to go. As an OG Mainer, I have made the trip to Salem, Massachusetts, in October for many years and it never fails to put me in the right spooky mood for the season.
SALEM, MA
NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
Salem, NH
New Hampshire State
Salem, NH
Salem, NH
Seacoast Current

13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild

A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

D'Errico's Market Closes Cambridge Street Location

WORCESTER - D'Errico's Market is closing its Cambridge Street location, the local meat market and deli chain announced on social media on Friday. The location at 127 Cambridge St. opened in August 2020. It was D'Errico's second old-fashioned butcher shop and specialty market location. The original D'Errico's Market on East...
WORCESTER, MA
Seacoast Current

Tickets to Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, Are on Sale

We've got some exciting news for all you spooky season fans out there. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website.
LEE, NH
Seacoast Current

Company in Bedford, New Hampshire, Will Help You Execute the Perfect Picnic Experience

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is a company out of Bedford, New Hampshire, called Boho Pop-Up Picnic NH. They help you curate the perfect picnic experience for your special occasion. From anniversaries, bachelorette parties, date nights, birthdays, to family reunions, they do it all!
BEDFORD, NH
Seacoast Current

New Englanders Share Memories of the Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I recently wrote about one of my first jobs right here on the Seacoast – ripping tickets at the Hampton Cinemas Six (and for a while, serving as a go-to movie critic for a world-famous New England author).
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

