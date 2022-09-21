Read full article on original website
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing.
Get in the Halloween Spirit With These 8 Spooky Things to Do in Salem, Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s Halloween time in New England and you’ve either been to Salem before or you’re dying to go. As an OG Mainer, I have made the trip to Salem, Massachusetts, in October for many years and it never fails to put me in the right spooky mood for the season.
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
whdh.com
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
MSPCA fee-waived small pet adoption this weekend
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) announced that they are waiving all adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs, and birds on Saturday and Sunday.
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
This Man is on a Quest to Try Every Apple Cider Donut in New England, and Even Made a Map
It's no secret that we New Englanders love our apple cider donuts, but one man is taking it to a whole other level, and we are so here for it. Meet Alex Schwartz, the lad on the right in this picture. Alex hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to this Dailybreak...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
fallriverreporter.com
Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild
A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
D'Errico's Market Closes Cambridge Street Location
WORCESTER - D'Errico's Market is closing its Cambridge Street location, the local meat market and deli chain announced on social media on Friday. The location at 127 Cambridge St. opened in August 2020. It was D'Errico's second old-fashioned butcher shop and specialty market location. The original D'Errico's Market on East...
Tickets to Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, Are on Sale
We've got some exciting news for all you spooky season fans out there. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website.
Company in Bedford, New Hampshire, Will Help You Execute the Perfect Picnic Experience
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is a company out of Bedford, New Hampshire, called Boho Pop-Up Picnic NH. They help you curate the perfect picnic experience for your special occasion. From anniversaries, bachelorette parties, date nights, birthdays, to family reunions, they do it all!
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
New Englanders Share Memories of the Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I recently wrote about one of my first jobs right here on the Seacoast – ripping tickets at the Hampton Cinemas Six (and for a while, serving as a go-to movie critic for a world-famous New England author).
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
