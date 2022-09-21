Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after second Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another shooting has been reported in Wilmington. The first shooting of the day took place Friday morning around 9:15 am in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Another shooting occurred a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents. Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received...
foxwilmington.com
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located...
Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Investigators tracked the shooting suspect down nearly 200 miles away in South Carolina.
WMBF
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. Friday afternoon Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach. Smalls was taken to hospital and died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m.
Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino […]
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
One dead in Dillon County stabbing
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two men arrested on felon firearm possession following Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Whiteville Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:28 pm in the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street. Officers say they were on the way to the scene when...
Socastee-area shooting victim dies, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according to police. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to the Sonic Drive-In on Highway 707. Tyshawn […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three people arrested in Elizabethtown traffic stop; stolen vehicle, gun recovered
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Three people, including a wanted man, have been arrested following a traffic stop in Bladen County. The Elizabethtown Police Department says they received an alert from their camera system of a stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown. A Bladen...
Florence County deputies seize about 1,200 doses of heroin after traffic stop
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies seized about 1,200 doses of heroin along with other drugs after a traffic stop Thursday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Waddell Dontrell Daniels III, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin, according to deputies. […]
cbs17
Motorcyclist who led 125 mph car chase in Fayetteville killed after hitting car, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who drove 125 mph and led Fayetteville police on a chase was killed Thursday after striking a car and being thrown off the vehicle, authorities say. Police say officers attempted to stop the motorcycle going roughly 125 mph in a 45 mph zone...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
foxwilmington.com
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old,...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
15-year-old suspended for bringing loaded gun to NC high school
The student was searched after leaving campus and returning.
