wrul.com
Meet the 2022 White County 4-H Corn King and Queen Candidates
Aaliya Robinson is a five-year member of the Enfield Blue Ribbon 4-H Club and the daughter of Ryan and Amber Robinson of Norris City. Aaliya has enjoyed taking different projects throughout the past four years, but her favorite would have to be her bucket calf that she purchased by herself. Other projects would be her cake decorating, dog care, swine, and her rabbit.
14news.com
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
kbsi23.com
Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
14news.com
Judge Executive race heats up in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Less than two months away from the Kentucky General Election in November, the two candidates for Henderson County’s Judge Executive office both boast years of experience and public service. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time...
14news.com
Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor. Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will...
wish989.com
Ferrell Hospital Welcomes Dr. Clay Ford to Harrisburg Family Medicine
HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital welcomes family medicine physician, Dr. Clay Ford, to Harrisburg Family Medicine. Dr. Ford will be joining Leslie Ferrell, FNP. Dr. Ford received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford. He completed residency in Family Medicine at Deaconess Health Systems located in Evansville, IN. He is board certified in family medicine.
kbsi23.com
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
wevv.com
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
wevv.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County
Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street. Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
14news.com
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
wamwamfm.com
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder
There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
Wayne County Humane Society full, looking for fosters
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Officials with the Wayne County Humane Society (WCHS) say they are in desperate need for fosters and adopters. Humane society officials say they currently are out of space for any cats or dogs and would love to get them into a foster home if not their forever home. Officials say fostering […]
wfcnnews.com
Supply chain issues delay reopening of Marion Krispy Kreme
MARION - After being closed for over four months, doughnut lovers will have to wait even longer for a sweet treat in Marion. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Marion announced a temporary closure following a structure fire early this year on May 5, 2022. The location has been closed ever since...
wevv.com
Posey County family in need of community support after house fire
A Posey County, Indiana family is now in the process of recovering after a house fire. We first told you about the fire on Monday, after multiple departments responded to the Cynthiana home where it started. A post shared Wednesday by the Poseyville Volunteer Fire Department says that the family...
wrul.com
Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine
Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
