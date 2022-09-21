Read full article on original website
14news.com
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after authorities say a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy shot a burglar Friday morning. DCSO officials say deputies were investigating a string of burglaries in the area of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West. According to a press release, deputies responded to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with threatening public defender
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
kbsi23.com
Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
wrul.com
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon
A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office adding Unmanned Aerial System
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is adding an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to be used for search and rescue situations. The new UAS is equipped with spotlights, a public address system and forward looking infrared (thermal) cameras, which provide infrared radiation and night imaging.
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find him lying on road, vehicle wrecked
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested after responding officers say they found his vehicle wrecked while he was lying on the road. Officers were called to Waterworks Road just past Marina Point boat dock Tuesday night for an accident with injuries. When they got there, they say they...
KFVS12
Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ram truck went off the right side of South County Line Road, just west of Old Marion Road, and flipped several times before landing on its top.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
A 34-year-old Iuka man has been arrested by Salem Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was stopped by Salem Police while traveling in the 300 block of West Warmoth Street. He was later released from the Marion County Jail on a notice to appear in court.
kbsi23.com
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
vincennespbs.org
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.
A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
KFVS12
Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
wevv.com
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 apiece for two men charged in separate grooming cases
Bond has been set at $100,000 apiece for two men charged with separate grooming cases. The grooming charge against 52-year-old Joseph Morrison of Sycamore Street in Iuka states he used his cell phone in an attempt to seduce, lure, and entice an underage female girl by sending messages indicating he wanted to engage in sexual act.
Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
wfcnnews.com
Three injured in Franklin County rollover crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released more information after multiple people were injured in a rollover crash on Wednesday night. According to a media release, the accident occurred on South County Line Road approximately ¼ mile west of Old Marion Road. During the course of...
