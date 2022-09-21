ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

blockclubchicago.org

New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
fox32chicago.com

50 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO - Give more than 50 volunteers one full day on Chicago's South Side and watch what they can build. Baird & Warner real estate partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in West Pullman and the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods. Work on Friday included everything from framing and...
fox32chicago.com

Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock

CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
CBS Chicago

Why is the concrete still decaying on the still-new CTA Brown Line flyover?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line flyover north of the Belmont Avenue stop is less than a year old – but for months, we have been documenting chunks of concrete falling from it.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the flyover still hasn't been fixed. And Franza has also learned what has been causing it to fall apart.We first told you about the problem with the concrete on the overpass six months ago. The Chicago Transit Authority told us it would be fixed by the end of the summer, but that has not happened.The physics lesson goes what goes...
NBC Chicago

Man Dies Days After Chicago Building Partially Collapses in Explosion

A man has died days after an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations. The man was the most seriously injured of the eight people hospitalized after the explosion, Chicago fire officials said Friday, and had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center "with extensive burns."
nypressnews.com

Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time. That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.
CBS Chicago

USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website. 
bhhschicago.com

2345 W Cortez Street #1

All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
wjol.com

Lightfoot Leading Delegation On Trip To Mexico City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Mayor Lightfoot will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on a five-day...
fox32chicago.com

CTA holding career fair to hire full-time bus operators and mechanics

CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority will be holding a career fair next week as it looks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics. The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold an on-site career fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.
