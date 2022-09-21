Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
blockclubchicago.org
Freshly Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen To Install Security Cameras Across Ward As One Of His First Moves
LINCOLN PARK — Newly appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said he will install new cameras throughout Lincoln Park, Old Town and the Gold Coast as one of his first initiatives. Knudsen, who was sworn in Wednesday, told Block Club he’s looking into how other lakefront aldermen have used their...
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
fox32chicago.com
50 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Chicago on Friday
CHICAGO - Give more than 50 volunteers one full day on Chicago's South Side and watch what they can build. Baird & Warner real estate partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in West Pullman and the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods. Work on Friday included everything from framing and...
ABC7 Chicago
Restaurants Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot proposes new, improved - and permanent - outdoor dining program
CHICAGO -- An outdoor dining program that proved to be a lifesaver for Chicago restaurants and bars during the darkest days of the pandemic would be made permanent - and expanded into the curb lane - under a mayoral plan proposed Wednesday. Last year, the City Council agreed to extend...
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
fox32chicago.com
Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock
CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
Near West Side affordable housing complex purchased by New York investor
Jonathan Rose Companies bought the Barbara Jean Wright Court Apartments near 14th and Morgan Streets in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood. The New York-based firm bought the 272-unit complex from the Chicago Community Development Corporation.
Police supporters march through Chicago with police escort, unclear if they obtained permit
For three days this week, a small band of Chicago police supporters has been marching through the city’s streets with police escorts. Robert Swiderski, of Running for Blue Lives, said his group has been marching since Tuesday.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago’s decadeslong parking privatization contract goes before Seventh Circuit
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday challenging Chicago's infamous parking meter privatization deal, in the latest of several legal attempts to oust a billion-dollar corporation that has made street parking spots in the Windy City some of the most expensive in the country. In some...
New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'
The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd). Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.
Investigation Reveals What Sparked Explosion That Caused Chicago Building Collapse
The source of an explosion that led to a now-fatal partial building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood earlier this week was revealed by city fire officials Friday to be " the ignition of natural gas." "The CFD Office of Fire Investigation (OFI) has determined the source of the explosion to...
Why is the concrete still decaying on the still-new CTA Brown Line flyover?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line flyover north of the Belmont Avenue stop is less than a year old – but for months, we have been documenting chunks of concrete falling from it.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the flyover still hasn't been fixed. And Franza has also learned what has been causing it to fall apart.We first told you about the problem with the concrete on the overpass six months ago. The Chicago Transit Authority told us it would be fixed by the end of the summer, but that has not happened.The physics lesson goes what goes...
Man Dies Days After Chicago Building Partially Collapses in Explosion
A man has died days after an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations. The man was the most seriously injured of the eight people hospitalized after the explosion, Chicago fire officials said Friday, and had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center "with extensive burns."
nypressnews.com
Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness
CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time. That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.
After Mass Shooting In Washington Park, Anti-Violence Group Loses Permit To Play Ball There
WASHINGTON PARK — An anti-violence group that spent the summer hosting softball games to promote peace in Washington Park is now getting the boot — all because of a shooting organizers say had nothing to do with the game. According to witnesses and police, a fight broke out...
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
bhhschicago.com
2345 W Cortez Street #1
All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Leading Delegation On Trip To Mexico City
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Mayor Lightfoot will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on a five-day...
fox32chicago.com
CTA holding career fair to hire full-time bus operators and mechanics
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority will be holding a career fair next week as it looks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics. The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold an on-site career fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.
