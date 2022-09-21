Following the Carmi White County School Board meeting on Monday night the board met in closed session to approve multiple items on the agenda. Pam Rodgers and Lisa Essary were both employed as a Special Education Individual Aide’s at Brownsville Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year, Emily Mahon was employed as a Morning Student Supervisor at Lincoln Attendance for the 22-23 school to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Alexa Churchwell and Madison Strong was employed as an Early Childhood Bus Aide at Lincoln Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year. Also approved was the employment of Janet Childers as Noon Student Supervisor for 2 hours a day at Lincoln Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Alexa Churchwell, Emma Cullison has been employed as a Full Time Building Custodian at Jefferson Attendance Center to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jenny Dunn and Cassie Parson was employed as Noon Student Supervisor at Jefferson Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tanya Littleton. The board approved the employment of Cheryl Garrette and Carol Weiss as Building Volunteers at Jefferson Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year and Brittany McGarrh was employed as a Morning Student Supervisor at Washington Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year. Before closing the session, the board approved a six percent pay increase to the Unit Staff Office for the 22-23 school year and a pay increase of four percent was approved for Amy Attebury, Washington Attendance Center Principal, Dr Amy Dixon, Lincoln Attendance Center Principal and Kathy Price, Brownsville Attendance Center Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO