wrul.com
Meet the 2022 White County 4-H Corn King and Queen Candidates
Aaliya Robinson is a five-year member of the Enfield Blue Ribbon 4-H Club and the daughter of Ryan and Amber Robinson of Norris City. Aaliya has enjoyed taking different projects throughout the past four years, but her favorite would have to be her bucket calf that she purchased by herself. Other projects would be her cake decorating, dog care, swine, and her rabbit.
wrul.com
New Hires And Pay Increases Covered In The Closed Session Of The Carmi White County School Board
Following the Carmi White County School Board meeting on Monday night the board met in closed session to approve multiple items on the agenda. Pam Rodgers and Lisa Essary were both employed as a Special Education Individual Aide’s at Brownsville Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year, Emily Mahon was employed as a Morning Student Supervisor at Lincoln Attendance for the 22-23 school to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Alexa Churchwell and Madison Strong was employed as an Early Childhood Bus Aide at Lincoln Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year. Also approved was the employment of Janet Childers as Noon Student Supervisor for 2 hours a day at Lincoln Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Alexa Churchwell, Emma Cullison has been employed as a Full Time Building Custodian at Jefferson Attendance Center to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jenny Dunn and Cassie Parson was employed as Noon Student Supervisor at Jefferson Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tanya Littleton. The board approved the employment of Cheryl Garrette and Carol Weiss as Building Volunteers at Jefferson Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year and Brittany McGarrh was employed as a Morning Student Supervisor at Washington Attendance Center for the 22-23 school year. Before closing the session, the board approved a six percent pay increase to the Unit Staff Office for the 22-23 school year and a pay increase of four percent was approved for Amy Attebury, Washington Attendance Center Principal, Dr Amy Dixon, Lincoln Attendance Center Principal and Kathy Price, Brownsville Attendance Center Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.
wsiu.org
Franklin County schools encourage students to learn trades
Area educators hope that vocational courses can help keep students interested in school and provide a path to success after graduation. One Franklin County program invited legislators to visit a class in construction trades. The course had to be paused during the pandemic but has returned this school year. Students from all six high schools in the county are eligible to take the course.
wrul.com
Carmi Council Announces Trick or Treat/Trunk or Treat Details and More at Tuesday Meeting
The White County Farm Bureau building is getting some updates with financing through Carmi’s TIF 2 Façade Improvement Grant program. That, one of a handful of business decisions handled at Tuesday night’s Carmi City Council meeting. Farm Bureau Manager Doug Anderson was there to give an update on what to expect.
Evansville Fraternal Order of Police endorsing these candidates
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – On September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for local elections, and they are endorsing some candidates. PAC says it selected certain races that will have a direct impact on public safety in Vanderburgh County. Those races are County Council, County Commissioner […]
wfcnnews.com
Marion CUSD #2 Superintendent stepping down after ten years
MARION - At tonight's Marion CUSD #2 school board meeting, Superintendent Keith Oates announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. Oates was first hired as Marion's Superintendent in 2012. His retirement does not take effect until June 2023. The school board has not yet...
14news.com
Judge Executive race heats up in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Less than two months away from the Kentucky General Election in November, the two candidates for Henderson County’s Judge Executive office both boast years of experience and public service. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time...
vincennespbs.org
Illinois welcomes new healthcare provider
The Lawrence County Illinois Health Department has a new provider. The department used social media to welcome Amelia Pauley, a mental health services provider. She has an Associates Degree from Lincoln Trail College and a Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Wyoming and a Masters in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan.
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
wrul.com
Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine
Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
witzamfm.com
Road closure planned for State Road 68
Warrick Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 68 in Warrick County. Beginning on or around Monday, September 26, State Road 68 will close over Wallace Creek in Warrick County near Dale, Indiana. This closure will allow for a bridge replacement. The bridge replacement is expected to close the roadway through November, depending on the weather.
14news.com
Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor. Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will...
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
kbsi23.com
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
wrul.com
Branda Renez Burke-Ramirez
Lifetime Grayville, Illinois, resident, Branda Renez Burke-Ramirez, 49, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born November 11, 1972, in Fairfield, Illinois, the daughter of David Allen Burke and Karen Jean (Riley) Burke. Branda was an active, community-minded resident who loved...
wamwamfm.com
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
14news.com
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
