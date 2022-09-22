ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine, Russia swap nearly 300 prisoners, including two Americans

By Matt Bernardini & Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine conducted a surprise prisoner swap on Wednesday involving nearly 300 people, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdTrQ_0i4s2NTg00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, (C) talk with Ukrainian fighters released Wednesday in a prisoner swap with Russia. Photo courtesy of Andriy Yermak/Twitter

The prisoner swap saw Ukraine receive 215 of its citizens with Russia receiving 55 of its captured soldiers as well as Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian politician, businessman and staunch ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is clearly a victory for our state, for our entire society," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation announcing the prisoner swap on Wednesday. "And most importantly, for 215 families who will be able to see their loved ones in safety."

Zelensky said they exchanged Medvedchuk -- who was captured by Ukrainian forces mid-April after he escaped house arrest where he was being held on charges of treason -- for 200 Ukrainians, including women and expecting mothers.

Ukraine gave Russia 55 of its people for five commanders Zelensky called "superheroes" who led troops in the entrenched fight over the southern port city of Mariupol.

Zelensky thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for mediating as well as Saudi Arabia, which announced earlier in the day that it had secured the release of 10 foreign soldiers who had fought alongside Ukraine when they were captured by Russia.

The fighters consisted of five Britons, two Americans, a Moroccan, a Swede and a Croatian, Zelensky said.

"The enemy sentenced them to a long prison term or the death penalty. We saved their lives," he said. "All of them will return home through the mediation of Saudi Arabia."

Saudi officials with the foreign ministry said in a statement that they had negotiated the exchange between Russia and Ukraine, and were "facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries."

Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, said the foreign fighters were already in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Among the 10 were Alex Drueke, a former U.S. Army staff sergeant, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huyn, a former U.S. marine, Reps. Terri Sewell and Robert Aderholt said in a joint statement . The two Alabama residents had been fighting as volunteers in Ukraine.

Drueke and Huynh disappeared together after their platoon came under heavy fire, their families said . They were captured near Kharkiv on June 9.

In a tweet , British Prime Minister Liz Truss called the return of her citizens "hugely welcome news" that ends months of uncertainty for their families.

Member of British Parliament Robert Jenrick identified one of the released Britons on Twitter as Aiden Aslin, who had been sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court in Eastern Ukraine. He had been accused of attempting to overthrow the government of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends," Truss said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that they look forward to reuniting the released Americans with their families while encouraging others who may consider traveling to Ukraine to fight the Russians to find other ways to support Kyiv's cause.

"Americans who travel to Ukraine to participate in the fighting there face significant risks and the United States cannot guarantee their safety," he said in a statement . "We encourage U.S. citizens to devote their energies towards the many other opportunities that exist to help the country of Ukraine and its people."

The release came after Putin announced plans to call up roughly 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, in an attempt to reverse recent Ukrainian gains.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Terri Sewell
Person
Viktor Medvedchuk
Person
Robert Aderholt
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Andriy Yermak
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Americans#Prison#Andriy#Russian#Ukrainians#Mariupol#Turkish
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
453K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy