Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
UPI News

Amazon announces second Prime Day sales event in October

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it will host a Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12, marking the first time the online retailer has held a sale similar to its annual Prime Day twice in one year. The sales event will give Amazon Prime subscribers access to "hundreds...
US News and World Report

Some Investors Backing Out of SPAC Merging With Trump's Media Firm

(Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday. Digital World said it had received termination notices from private investment in public equity (PIPE) investors ending nearly $139...
US News and World Report

U.S. Proposes Requiring New Airline Fee Disclosure Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Monday proposed requiring airlines disclose fees for baggage, ticket changes and family seating the first time an airfare is displayed. This is the latest in a series of rules the Biden administration has proposed to boost airline consumer protections. "Airline passengers deserve...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Central Bank Caps Prepaid Card Interchange Fees; Fintech Stocks Fall

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Monday said it would set a 0.7% limit for interchange fees for prepaid cards, which are offered by fintechs in free digital accounts, in a setback for the booming sector in Latin America's largest economy. The central bank had put the issue out for...
US News and World Report

Porsche IPO Poised to Price at Top End of Range - Bookrunners

BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche AG shares are poised to price at the top end of the previously announced range, potentially valuing the sports car brand at up to 75 billion euros ($72 billion) in one of Europe's biggest ever listings. Several bookrunners involved in the deal said Porsche's books were covered...
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says It 'Will Not Hesitate' to Raise Rates

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the BoE "will not hesitate" to raise interest rates if needed to meet its 2% inflation target, and that it was watching financial markets "very closely" following sharp moves in asset prices. Sterling fell to a record low...
US News and World Report

U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
US News and World Report

Canada to Remove All COVID Travel Restrictions From Oct 1

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will drop all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers from Oct. 1, including vaccination and masking requirements for flights and trains, the government said on Monday. The move is likely to boost the Canadian travel industry, already booming after months of lull during the pandemic. Canadian carriers were also...
US News and World Report

A Hard Landing for the Economy Is Looking More Likely

Forget transitory. Forget the soft landing. Reality is setting in that the markets and the economy will not get out of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive battle against inflation without a recession. About the only question now is how bad it gets. [. READ:. Economic Indicators Continue to Drop, Signaling...
US News and World Report

In China, Home Buyers Occupy Their 'Rotting', Unfinished Properties

GUILIN, China (Reuters) - For six months, home for Ms. Xu has been a room in a high-rise apartment in the southern Chinese city of Guilin that she bought three years ago, attracted by brochures touting its riverfront views and the city's clean air. Her living conditions, however, are far...
