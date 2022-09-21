Read full article on original website
Related
Top 5: Colorado is A Must See Destination for Fall Colors
Fall has arrived and if you're looking to see the best fall colors then Colorado is the place to be. A new report by Lawnlove has listed the Centennial state on 2022’s Best States to Visit This Fall. Visit Colorful Colorado for Spectacular Fall Vibes. Welcome signs in Colorado...
Body of Missing Colorado Hiker Located On Longs Peak Near Keyhole
The weekend brought a tragic ending on Colorado's Longs Peak when the body of a missing hiker was found near the Keyhole Route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of 25-year-old Russell Jacobs, from Westminster, was recovered on Sunday from the Keyhole Route. Rangers Have Contact With Missing...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
These Colorado Landmarks Are Some of the Most Popular in America
Visiting one of Colorado's many landmarks is always a spectacular time which is why some of them are the most popular in the nation. Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, recently polled Americans and asked which of the nation's landmarks they would most like to visit, and not surprisingly Colorado landmarks appeared multiple times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
Work Out In North America’s Highest Gym Right Here In Colorado
Not only is Colorado home to the highest town in North America, but it is now officially home to the highest gym in North America, too. Looking to take your fitness routine to the next level? A trip to Alma, CO might be in your near future. The Highest Town...
This Is How Long Coloradans Think You Should Date Before Getting Engaged
Sometimes the best advice comes from a stranger and luckily for you we've already polled Coloradans on their take on the best dating timelines. Colorado loves LOVE and getting married in the Centennial State is a lot easier than in most states, but first, you have to get past the dating stage.
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Are the Richest People you’ve Ever Met in Colorado?
Meeting a celebrity can be a really cool experience, but when we think about celebrities we usually think about what made them so famous, and their contributions to the world, rather than the amount of money they have. Many times, the amount of fame a celebrity has is directly related...
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City
If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
12 Amazing Colorado Drives for Viewing the Fall Colors in 2022
Check out 12 of the most popular fall color drives to put on your Colorado bucket list. Scroll on to learn about fall color routes in each part of the state that are perfect for enjoying the changing seasons. KEEP GOING: When Will Colorado See the Fall Colors Change in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in Colorado’s Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
Photos: Enjoy the Fall Weather on Grand Mesa’s Mesa Top Trail
Colorado's beloved fall hiking season is here, and a break from the summer heat means more chances to get out and explore. Trails like the Grand Mesa's Mesa Top Trail is great to explore under these cooler conditions. The entire hike down the Mesa Top trail to Flowing Park Reservoir...
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
Colorado Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
Colorado Residents Are Kicking Their Smoking Habit and Results Are Good!
Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health and here in Colorado cigarettes are being kicked to the curb by a lot of residents. According to a new report by the Lung Institute, Coloradans have some of the best lung health in all of America. Colorado Loves to Stay...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0