Colorado State

99.9 KEKB

These Colorado Landmarks Are Some of the Most Popular in America

Visiting one of Colorado's many landmarks is always a spectacular time which is why some of them are the most popular in the nation. Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, recently polled Americans and asked which of the nation's landmarks they would most like to visit, and not surprisingly Colorado landmarks appeared multiple times.
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City

If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
