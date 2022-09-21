ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it

With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
The definitive Grateful Dead playlist

This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
ESP School of Metal Guitar: how to play guitar like Slipknot

Welcome to the ESP School of Metal Guitar series, where we’ll be breaking-down how to play in the style of some of metal’s biggest guitar heroes. With a playalong track for each artist, as well as full tab and detailed explanation of our examples, you’ll be able to learn two guitar parts that will enable you to jam along to a song in the style of each band.
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters

When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
Gary Lee Conner on the Screaming Trees reunion that nearly was, trading guitars with Chris Cornell and making peace with Mark Lanegan before his passing

The veteran Seattle guitarist has returned with a series of solo albums that eschew tube amps for digital modeling – and sound all the better for it. There are some veteran rock musicians who refuse to embrace modern technology when it comes to recording and creating vintage-tinged sounds. Former Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner is not one of them.
