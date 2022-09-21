Read full article on original website
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
Stereogum
Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66
Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
Why Rolling Stones’ Singer Mick Jagger Said He ‘Could Really Die’ the First Time He Met the Beatles
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger professed that he “could really die” the first time he met The Beatles.
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Led Zeppelin Earned a $2 Million Paycheck for 1 Song Almost 50 Years After it Came Out
Led Zeppelin earned a $2 million paycheck in 2017 thanks to a signature riff Jimmy Page wrote almost 50 years earlier.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
Vinny Appice Calls Rock Hall ‘F–king A–holes’ for Excluding Ronnie James Dio
Veteran rock drummer Vinny Appice — he performed with the heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio in the bands Dio, Black Sabbath and Heaven & Hell — has lashed out at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for not including more of the late singer in its museum.
Neal Schon Responds to Steve Perry’s Journey Lawsuit – ‘What a Bunch of Total Crap’
Journey guitarist Neal Schon has responded to former vocalist Steve Perry's recent lawsuit against him and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, calling the claim a "bunch of total crap." Perry's suit claims that Schon and Cain registered 20 of Journey's most successful hits through their company Freedom JN LLC in 2020 for...
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Tom Petty Changed His Name When He Became Famous
Tom Petty decided to alter his name when he became famous. He realized that what he usually went by would look bad on his albums.
Yardbarker
The definitive Grateful Dead playlist
This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
Guitar World Magazine
ESP School of Metal Guitar: how to play guitar like Slipknot
Welcome to the ESP School of Metal Guitar series, where we’ll be breaking-down how to play in the style of some of metal’s biggest guitar heroes. With a playalong track for each artist, as well as full tab and detailed explanation of our examples, you’ll be able to learn two guitar parts that will enable you to jam along to a song in the style of each band.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
Guitar World Magazine
Gary Lee Conner on the Screaming Trees reunion that nearly was, trading guitars with Chris Cornell and making peace with Mark Lanegan before his passing
The veteran Seattle guitarist has returned with a series of solo albums that eschew tube amps for digital modeling – and sound all the better for it. There are some veteran rock musicians who refuse to embrace modern technology when it comes to recording and creating vintage-tinged sounds. Former Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner is not one of them.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
