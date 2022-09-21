Eau Claire party supply store closing

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire location of party supply store 50-50 Factory Outlet, 3315 Highway 93, is going out of business.

The store announced Wednesday that it will begin selling off all merchandise, fixtures and equipment, starting next week.

Scott Lystrup, who owns the Eau Claire store and three other locations, decided to shutter all four of the businesses due to economic factors. He cited smaller sales, inflation, lack of availability of goods and general stress since the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the closures.

"I will surely miss the buying trips and trying to figure out what people will love in the stores," he said in the news release. “Putting smiles on my customers’ faces knowing they are going to have a fantastic party I will miss, too, but the look of awe and amazement when a first-time customer and their kids come into the store is what I will miss the most.”

The store closing sale will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28.