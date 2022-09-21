ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire party supply store closing

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire location of party supply store 50-50 Factory Outlet, 3315 Highway 93, is going out of business.

The store announced Wednesday that it will begin selling off all merchandise, fixtures and equipment, starting next week.

Scott Lystrup, who owns the Eau Claire store and three other locations, decided to shutter all four of the businesses due to economic factors. He cited smaller sales, inflation, lack of availability of goods and general stress since the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the closures.

"I will surely miss the buying trips and trying to figure out what people will love in the stores," he said in the news release. “Putting smiles on my customers’ faces knowing they are going to have a fantastic party I will miss, too, but the look of awe and amazement when a first-time customer and their kids come into the store is what I will miss the most.”

The store closing sale will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Jacobson’s Ace Hardware in Rice Lake, Wisconsin robbed Friday night

At approximately 7:07 pm on Friday night, a male entered Jacobson’s Ace Hardware and robbed the store, located at 28 S Main Street in Rice Lake. The suspect was wearing a long dark gray jacket, dark blue jeans, a blue undershirt, a red, white, and blue hat, and an American flag face mask. The only other description was that the male had a deep voice.
RICE LAKE, WI
106.9 KROC

Haunted Wisconsin Dive Bar And Hotel Will Take You Back In Time

I love finding dive bars in Wisconsin. There's something special about these establishments, it's the history of the building and the locals who support the bar. If you never engaged in a conversation with a regular in a hole-in-the-walls pub I encourage you to try it. You never know who you will meet or how interesting their story may be. Humbird Hotel Bar, in Humbird, Wisconsin, might be the best place for paranormal fans who also like beer.
HUMBIRD, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baby zebra born at Wisconsin zoo

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Wisconsin zoo welcomed an adorable new addition earlier this month – a baby zebra. According to the Leader-Telegram, the Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls said the foal was born Sept. 11. John Jimenez, the city’s parks director, said he and zoo staff...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Business
WEAU-TV 13

Search for suspect in Rice Lake robbery

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers in Barron County are looking for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Rice Lake Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at Jacobson’s Ace Hardware Store on S. Main Street. According to information from the...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway. According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Terrance Harris, Convicted in Murder of Laquann Moore, 13, as She Sat On Milwaukee Porch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #18

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Terrance Harris was one of them. His release was discretionary. 18th in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#3315 Highway 93
WEAU-TV 13

Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash

TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning in the Town of Sumner. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a...
OSSEO, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
440
Followers
5K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy