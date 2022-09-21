I wonder if people consider the focus, isolation, and discipline required to become an artist of any genre. That was running through my mind as I sat in awe of the new generation of jazz musicians at the Harris Rooftop Stage. Five Chicago high school jazz ensembles presented their finest performances for an appreciative crowd. The youth ensembles are one of my favorite parts of the festival and once again, the Jazz Institute of Chicago nurtured some of this wonderful talent. The institute’s educational programs and mentoring have brought forth some players that now have their own bands and are gathering acclaim worldwide. These young people gave me hope that the arts are being nurtured in the schools and that Chicago will hold the title of best proving ground for jazz. The arts are thriving in Chicago and the Young Lions stage is the genesis of more to come.

