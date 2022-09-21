Read full article on original website
Preview: 40th Reeling Film Festival Brings LGBTQ+ Films, Filmmakers to Chicago Through October 6
The Second City finds itself home to the country’s second-longest running LGBTQ+ film festival in the form of Reeling Film Festival, celebrating its 40th iteration September 22 through October 2 (in person; October 6 virtually). Presented by Chicago Filmmakers, the local non-profit that hosts classes, screenings and events in their Andersonville headquarters, Reeling is hosted at multiple venues throughout its run, including an Opening Night Event at Music Box Theater and screenings at both the Chicago Filmmakers space and Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema. The festival opens with a U.S. premiere screening of The Shiny Shrimps Strike Back, French directors Cédric Le Gallo and Maxime Govare’s delightful follow-up to their 2019 comedy, The Shiny Shrimps (Reeling also featured that film).
Review: Anastasia Aims for a Fairy Tale, Misses with a Clunky Script and Phoned-In Staging
First released in 1997, the animated feature film Anastasia quickly earned a recognition among the widely popular Disney princesses of the era. Except for one thing: it’s not a Disney film. Produced by Fox Family Films, the movie never quite launched the studio label’s animation production the way they’d hoped. But the film was a bona fide success nevertheless. With a star-studded cast (Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Hank Azaria, Christopher Lloyd, Bernadette Peters, Angela Lansbury) and music, both inspiring and catchy, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia earned more than $58 million at the box office and landed two Academy Awards nominations.
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/22 and Beyond
And that’s a wrap on summer! Some slightly cooler temps than the record highs we’ve been experiencing are coming, so time to layer up and enjoy Chicago in Fall. There are tons of events going on so you won’t have to look far and wide for something amazingly fun to do this weekend!
Photos: Riot Fest’s Loaded Lineup Made for a Fantastic Day 1
Ah, Riot Fest. The last huge festival of the year took place this past weekend and it was the affair you’d expect it to be: amazing bands dazzling a crowded Douglass Park. Every year the fest brings some of the best bands to Chicago to dish out an alternative to the more mainstream mega festivals in town.
Review: Wonder of Wonders—Fiddler on the Roof at the Lyric Opera
Last year, the Lyric Opera presented a dazzling production of The Magic Flute originally conceived for Berlin’s Komische Oper by Australian director Barrie Kosky. Now, the Lyric is at it again with the English language and North American premier of Kosky’s 2017 production of Fiddler on the Roof. The results are just as luminous.
Review: At Steppenwolf Theatre, Miz Martha Washington’s Crazy Dreamscape Offers Comic History Lessons and Discomfort
Leaving the theater after seeing this wise and hysterically funny play, my first thought was, I would like to see this produced in Florida, where the governor and legislature have decreed that slavery cannot be discussed in schools—for fear of making students uncomfortable. It can be healthy to be uncomfortable. Laughter that arises from discomfort can be healing, wounding and thought-provoking.
Review: An Evening of Amazonian Beauty with Third Coast Percussion
Philip Glass is considered one of the greatest living composers of the 20th and 21st centuries. His spare and layered compositions can be interpreted in many ways other than as written, and that is the beauty of his music. Third Coast Percussion brings even more layers to Glass’ Aguas de Amazonia-Waters of the Amazon suite. The quartet consists of Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and David Skidmore, all percussionists who call Chicago home. Each of these musicians brought an exquisite sense of joy to their performance of a concert of Philip Glass music.
Review: Court Theatre’s Arsenic and Old Lace Serves Up a Mild Cocktail
Joseph Kesselring’s 1941 Arsenic and Old Lace is a familiar property, frequently revived and indelibly captured on film in Frank Capra’s 1944 movie starring Cary Grant. Its popularity is well deserved. A classic mid-century American farce, it has more than its share of slamming doors, clueless cops, and endearing oddballs. And to that tried-and-true mix, it famously adds a special dose of dark—murderous—humor: in an almost-bucolic Brooklyn, two little old ladies are poisoning lonely old men with their homemade elderberry wine (dosed with just the right combo of arsenic, strychnine and a touch of cyanide).
Review: Take the Kids—Take Yourself—to See Leonardo, a Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster at Chicago Children’s Theatre
It was a rainy Sunday morning, so what’s the best thing to do (as an alternative to staying in bed)? About a hundred parents and kids—and I—thought the best thing to do was go to the Chicago Children’s Theatre. And it was the right decision because we saw the most delightful play for children of all ages: Leonardo, A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster.
Preview: Riot Fest Kicks Off Tomorrow in Douglass Park
It may just be another weekend in Chicago for some, but for music fan it’s time for Riot Fest to highlight the weekend with their eclectic mix of alternative rock, hip hop, and beyond! With so many festivals happening it’s been hard to keep track of all of them but Riot Fest has always stood as one of the best. They strive to bring some more hard hitting lineups in the game. There is something for every one. Whether your looking for a modern hip hop star/upcoming tag team wrestler like Action Bronson, grotesque monsters who can shred with the best of them like GWAR, or indie rock royalty in the form of Sleater Kinney, Riot Fest has you covered.
Review: Lyric Opera Opens a New Season with Lush, Classic Verdi and Strong Quartet of Voices in Ernani
For the uninitiated (and perhaps even for those clued in) thinking of going to the opera, the Lyric’s Ernani is likely what they have in mind. This lush 2022-2023 season opener is, from its 16th century Spanish setting to rich medieval costumes to a large and stage-filling chorus, is everything one has in mind when they think of the opera. And with a quartet of powerful pipes at its center, Verdi’s “love quadrangle,” as the program describes it, gets a vibrant and engaging staging on now through October 1.
Review: Art and Politics at War in Chagall in School by Grippo Stage Company
Art is enmeshed in the politics of the Russian revolution in James Sherman’s new play, Chagall in School, now being staged by Grippo Stage Company at Theater Wit. Georgette Verdin directs this world premiere, based on events in the life of artist Marc Chagall and featuring a star-studded roster of famous artists of the period. Sherman’s dialogue is crisp and well-written to illuminate the divisions in this century-ago world of art and politics.
Review: Lifeline Celebrates 40 years With Miss Holmes Returns
Lifeline Theatre is a mainstay of the arts scene in Rogers Park. They remain after BoHo Theatre moved to Lincoln Square, Theo Ubique moved to the Evanston side of the street, and Wisdom Bridge is long gone but fondly remembered. The talent and stagecraft have always been impressive and remain so with Miss Holmes Returns, written by Christopher M. Walsh and directed by Elise Kauzlaric, who also serves as the dialect coach. This is Sherlock Holmes of Baker Street done with a feminist twist.
Review: The Bliss Family Sets a Chaotic Table for Their Guests in Noel Coward’s Hay Fever at City Lit
A high farce, a comedy of manners, a play named after an irrelevant medical condition. Those would be a few ways to describe Noel Coward’s 1925 play, Hay Fever, now on stage at City Lit Theater. Terry McCabe’s crisp direction makes great use of Coward’s dialogue and McCabe paces his actors to emphasize the characters’ eccentricities.
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: A Brilliant Finale
The Chicago Jazz Festival’s return to in-person programming came to a wonderful and brilliant end. Despite the year off, the festival didn’t missed a step and continued on it’s mission to bring the jazz genre to the forefront of the Chicago music scene. Kris Davis Diatom Ribbons.
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: A Full Day of Maestros on Day 3
On day three of this year’s Chicago Jazz Festival, authors Kathy Hey and Bob Benenson spent the day taking in some modern jazz greats performing a myriad of styles from New Orleans jazz to a vocal marvel to more avant garde fare. Dancing in the Heat with Aurora Nealand...
Chicago Jazz Festival in Review: Local Talent Shines at The Cultural Center on Day One
The Chicago Jazz Festival returned after a year of live streamed performances in 2020 and taking last year off entirely. This triumphant return featured the eclectic and diverse range you’d expect to see from the famed Chicago Jazz Festival. Day one of the festival was highlighted by local artists, emphasizing our city’s contribution to the jazz scene!
Review: Vertical Horizon Stops and Rocks in Skokie!
In one of ten stops on their summer tour, Vertical Horizon closed Saturday evening off at Skokie’s Back Lot Bash last weekend. While the band needs no introduction, led by Matt Scannell (lead vocals and guitar), Vertical Horizon was a pop alternative rock sensation of the late 1990’s with their breakout album Everything You Want. They were a band coming out of a special decade in music with the likes of Fastball, The Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Sugar Ray, Collective Soul, and many more.
Interview: Hearts Beat Still—Maggie Schmieder, Author of Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park
Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park is author Maggie Duplace Schmieder’s attempt to make sense out of something senseless. She and her family attended the Highland Park Independence Day parade this July, where a mass shooter opened fire, killing 7 people and injuring 48 more. Schmieder, and her family, escaped—unharmed yet not unaffected, but also inspired.
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: From the Young Lions to the Royalty on the Jazz Tundra
I wonder if people consider the focus, isolation, and discipline required to become an artist of any genre. That was running through my mind as I sat in awe of the new generation of jazz musicians at the Harris Rooftop Stage. Five Chicago high school jazz ensembles presented their finest performances for an appreciative crowd. The youth ensembles are one of my favorite parts of the festival and once again, the Jazz Institute of Chicago nurtured some of this wonderful talent. The institute’s educational programs and mentoring have brought forth some players that now have their own bands and are gathering acclaim worldwide. These young people gave me hope that the arts are being nurtured in the schools and that Chicago will hold the title of best proving ground for jazz. The arts are thriving in Chicago and the Young Lions stage is the genesis of more to come.
