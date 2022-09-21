Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
WRDW-TV
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
thecentersquare.com
Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WCTV
Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Irwin County
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County. The Irwin County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary information indicates that Irwin...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
Brunswick man sentenced to life in prison for felony murder
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — District Attorney Keith Higgins announced that Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, of Brunswick, was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, following a criminal jury trial that began on Sept. 19 in Glynn County Superior Court. STORY:...
WALB 10
Sylvester Police investigating shots fired
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
douglasnow.com
Three Homerville women arrested for unlicensed gaming operation
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS, a felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI's Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff's Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
Brunswick man found guilty in 2021 murder
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man in 2021. On Sept. 21, a Glynn County court found Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On the night of Sept. […]
wfxl.com
Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County
An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
valdostatoday.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Worth County outlasts Berrien to stay undefeated
SYLVESTER — The two football teams scored 15 touchdowns and a total of 102 points and when all was said and done, the Worth County Rams remained undefeated and beat Berrien 56-46 at home Friday night. Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw three touchdown passes and freshman running back...
gwinnettprepsports.com
No. 2 Grayson upset by Lowndes
VALDOSTA — No. 2-ranked Grayson suffered its first loss of the football season Friday night, falling 24-14 at unranked Lowndes. The Rams fell behind 21-0 on a trio of Marvis Parrish touchdown runs, the third with 2:44 left in the second quarter, and never recovered.
