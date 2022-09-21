Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Cardano-based Kulfi Finance Announces KLS Token Pre Seed Sale Round
The KLS token Pre Seed Sale Round has been announced on the Kulfi Token Sale Page by Kulfi finance, a fixed rate lending and borrowing protocol built on the Cardano blockchain that focuses on the intersection of cutting-edge technology. The community, which serves as the backbone of Kulfi finance, is...
zycrypto.com
Coinshift Announces Integration With Superfluid, Automating Crypto-Native Payroll With Money Streams
Leading treasury management and infrastructure platform Coinshift has combined efforts with the Superfluid protocol to enable automation of payroll with money streams for DAOs and Web3 businesses. The platform announced its native integration of the leading asset streaming protocol, Superfluid, via a recent press release. Employing the new partnership, users...
zycrypto.com
Adirize DAO: A Crypto Network With Exciting Utilities Similar To Cardano And Curve DAO
Stablecoins have grown to become essential cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. These digital assets introduce some form of stability into the highly volatile coin market. Since their inception, stablecoins have taken different forms. Adirize DAO is a new kind of stablecoin that offers absolute long-term price stability to users in...
zycrypto.com
1800+ Online Merchants Now Support Fully Private Utopia Crypton Coin
Being a fully decentralized blockchain, Utopia has become one of the most global online hotspots for those users who want to ensure their complete anonymity on the Internet. Thanks to the team’s constant work to expand this solution’s functionality, Utopia has provided its payment system to more than 1800 online stores today. Now buyers from all over the world have the opportunity to make anonymous online purchases without worrying that someone will track them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Trendy crypto gaming platforms like Moshnake, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity offer Rewards
The blockchain gaming ecosystem is rapidly growing, with breakthroughs occurring daily in the play-to-earn, NFTs, and DeFi markets. The “play-to-earn” approach used by the GameFi ecosystem, which involves offering players financial incentives to play games, has completely changed the gaming landscape. Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) have...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
TechCrunch
33% of US TikTok users say they regularly get their news on the app, up from 22% in 2020
Meanwhile, nearly every other social media site saw declines across that same metric — including, in particular, Facebook, where now only 44% of its users report regularly getting their news there, down from 54% just two years ago. This data suggests TikTok has grown from being just an entertainment...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
zycrypto.com
Convex Finance and Big Eyes Aims To Revolutionize DeFi Tradition
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is being evaluated by crypto experts and significant market players in light of its considerable attention. Numerous analyses have been conducted on the possibility that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will experience the same sharp price increases as Meme coins have in the past.
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum, Vita Inu, and Big Eyes Coin On Watch List
There are various strategies to make headways in the crypto world. Every investor makes moves they are comfortable with while utilizing their desired strategy. While this is the case for savvy investors, how do beginners make intelligent moves in the market? As we know, cryptocurrencies are volatile assets making them a double-edged sword. For beginners looking to make money, they can target solid projects or meme coins. Or even both.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Suffered A $160M Exploit — What Happened?
On Tuesday, cryptocurrency market marker Wintermute reported losing $160 million in an exploit, becoming the latest victim in a series of high-level hacks that have beleaguered the De-Fi industry year to date. In a thread of tweets following the hack, Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy took to explaining what happened partially...
zycrypto.com
SolSwipe Launches Its First Decentralized Debit Card, Records Remarkable Sale of Its NFTs
SolSwipe protocol is pleased to announce the launch of its new decentralized debit card. The project has launched the first ever decentralized Solana debit card designed with exceptional use cases. Solana Debit Card and Its Use Cases. According to a recent press release, the SolSwipe debit card has earned a...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin Launches $250k Giveaway, Skims Off Crypto Communities in Shiba Inu and Tamadoge
As Big Eyes Coin (BIG) launches its $250k giveaway, crypto communities in Shiba Inu and Tamadoge are joining the BIG train today! But why not? With over 2 million dollars raised after the first presale and a series of charitable donations, you’ll agree this is a community to be a part of.
PETS・
zycrypto.com
Neobank Revolut Adds Dogecoin To Growing U.S. Crypto Offerings
According to a Tuesday report by The Block, London-based neobank Revolut is considering adding 29 new including Dogecoin, AVAX, Shiba Inu and Solana, through a new partnership with Apex Crypto for its U.S. clientele as the demand for cryptocurrencies picks up. “Today we’ve more than quadrupled our token portfolio to...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge: Big Prospects for Today’s Cryptocurrency Market
While the crypto collapse keeps the market in a bearish state, several coins offer great prospects for traders and crypto asset holders. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is approaching launch as presale events progress. The token promises to be a stable with its protocols. However, before getting to Big Eyes Coin, let’s review some promising token choices.
zycrypto.com
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — September 13, 2022
The weekly report from the LBank Exchange provides an overview of the intriguing new listings from this week and the week prior. Users can learn more in this report to comprehend these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: STSR. Listing date: 13th September. Official Website: satelstar.io. About:. SatelStar...
zycrypto.com
The Moshnake Presale Is Available Now! How Does It Match Up Against Solana and Ethereum?
Presales offer a chance for users to purchase tokens before the cryptocurrency launches. It is a good indication of how well the crypto could perform in the future. The Moshnake (MSH) presale has just begun and is already garnering a lot of attention as it aims to revive the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector.
Phone Arena
You can now ask Google to remove search results that are too personal or doxxing
Google is rolling out the option to control your personally identifiable information (PII) in its search results, just as promised during the I/O conference in May. The new feature is now present in the Google app on your Android phone when you tap your avatar, under the "Results about you" menu option.
Comments / 0