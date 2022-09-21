ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

zycrypto.com

Cardano-based Kulfi Finance Announces KLS Token Pre Seed Sale Round

The KLS token Pre Seed Sale Round has been announced on the Kulfi Token Sale Page by Kulfi finance, a fixed rate lending and borrowing protocol built on the Cardano blockchain that focuses on the intersection of cutting-edge technology. The community, which serves as the backbone of Kulfi finance, is...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Coinshift Announces Integration With Superfluid, Automating Crypto-Native Payroll With Money Streams

Leading treasury management and infrastructure platform Coinshift has combined efforts with the Superfluid protocol to enable automation of payroll with money streams for DAOs and Web3 businesses. The platform announced its native integration of the leading asset streaming protocol, Superfluid, via a recent press release. Employing the new partnership, users...
SOFTWARE
zycrypto.com

Adirize DAO: A Crypto Network With Exciting Utilities Similar To Cardano And Curve DAO

Stablecoins have grown to become essential cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. These digital assets introduce some form of stability into the highly volatile coin market. Since their inception, stablecoins have taken different forms. Adirize DAO is a new kind of stablecoin that offers absolute long-term price stability to users in...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

1800+ Online Merchants Now Support Fully Private Utopia Crypton Coin

Being a fully decentralized blockchain, Utopia has become one of the most global online hotspots for those users who want to ensure their complete anonymity on the Internet. Thanks to the team’s constant work to expand this solution’s functionality, Utopia has provided its payment system to more than 1800 online stores today. Now buyers from all over the world have the opportunity to make anonymous online purchases without worrying that someone will track them.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Trendy crypto gaming platforms like Moshnake, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity offer Rewards

The blockchain gaming ecosystem is rapidly growing, with breakthroughs occurring daily in the play-to-earn, NFTs, and DeFi markets. The “play-to-earn” approach used by the GameFi ecosystem, which involves offering players financial incentives to play games, has completely changed the gaming landscape. Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) have...
GAMBLING
TechCrunch

Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Convex Finance and Big Eyes Aims To Revolutionize DeFi Tradition

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is being evaluated by crypto experts and significant market players in light of its considerable attention. Numerous analyses have been conducted on the possibility that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will experience the same sharp price increases as Meme coins have in the past.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Ethereum, Vita Inu, and Big Eyes Coin On Watch List

There are various strategies to make headways in the crypto world. Every investor makes moves they are comfortable with while utilizing their desired strategy. While this is the case for savvy investors, how do beginners make intelligent moves in the market? As we know, cryptocurrencies are volatile assets making them a double-edged sword. For beginners looking to make money, they can target solid projects or meme coins. Or even both.
CURRENCIES
zycrypto.com

Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Suffered A $160M Exploit — What Happened?

On Tuesday, cryptocurrency market marker Wintermute reported losing $160 million in an exploit, becoming the latest victim in a series of high-level hacks that have beleaguered the De-Fi industry year to date. In a thread of tweets following the hack, Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy took to explaining what happened partially...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Neobank Revolut Adds Dogecoin To Growing U.S. Crypto Offerings

According to a Tuesday report by The Block, London-based neobank Revolut is considering adding 29 new including Dogecoin, AVAX, Shiba Inu and Solana, through a new partnership with Apex Crypto for its U.S. clientele as the demand for cryptocurrencies picks up. “Today we’ve more than quadrupled our token portfolio to...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge: Big Prospects for Today’s Cryptocurrency Market

While the crypto collapse keeps the market in a bearish state, several coins offer great prospects for traders and crypto asset holders. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is approaching launch as presale events progress. The token promises to be a stable with its protocols. However, before getting to Big Eyes Coin, let’s review some promising token choices.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — September 13, 2022

The weekly report from the LBank Exchange provides an overview of the intriguing new listings from this week and the week prior. Users can learn more in this report to comprehend these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: STSR. Listing date: 13th September. Official Website: satelstar.io. About:. SatelStar...
MARKETS

