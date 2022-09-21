Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Suffered A $160M Exploit — What Happened?
On Tuesday, cryptocurrency market marker Wintermute reported losing $160 million in an exploit, becoming the latest victim in a series of high-level hacks that have beleaguered the De-Fi industry year to date. In a thread of tweets following the hack, Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy took to explaining what happened partially...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
zycrypto.com
‘Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic’ If Ripple Takes Win Over SEC In XRP Lawsuit: Pundit
The XRP lawsuit matters for everyone in crypto. The founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has suggested that a Ripple victory would have a crucial impact on the entire crypto market. The court ruling in favour of Ripple in the legal tussle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could spark a meteoric XRP price boom.
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
zycrypto.com
Cardano-based Kulfi Finance Announces KLS Token Pre Seed Sale Round
The KLS token Pre Seed Sale Round has been announced on the Kulfi Token Sale Page by Kulfi finance, a fixed rate lending and borrowing protocol built on the Cardano blockchain that focuses on the intersection of cutting-edge technology. The community, which serves as the backbone of Kulfi finance, is...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
zycrypto.com
Convex Finance and Big Eyes Aims To Revolutionize DeFi Tradition
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is being evaluated by crypto experts and significant market players in light of its considerable attention. Numerous analyses have been conducted on the possibility that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will experience the same sharp price increases as Meme coins have in the past.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
zycrypto.com
Adirize DAO: A Crypto Network With Exciting Utilities Similar To Cardano And Curve DAO
Stablecoins have grown to become essential cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. These digital assets introduce some form of stability into the highly volatile coin market. Since their inception, stablecoins have taken different forms. Adirize DAO is a new kind of stablecoin that offers absolute long-term price stability to users in...
cryptoglobe.com
Messari: Brad Garlinghouse Made Ripple the Crypto Industry’s ‘Unlikely Champion’
On Wednesday (September 21), Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse talked to Ryan Selkis, Co-Founder and CEO at Messari, at Messari’s annual conference Mainnet (September 21-23, 2022) — in New York City — about the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. First, the Ripple CEO talked about Ripple’s mission...
zycrypto.com
SolSwipe Launches Its First Decentralized Debit Card, Records Remarkable Sale of Its NFTs
SolSwipe protocol is pleased to announce the launch of its new decentralized debit card. The project has launched the first ever decentralized Solana debit card designed with exceptional use cases. Solana Debit Card and Its Use Cases. According to a recent press release, the SolSwipe debit card has earned a...
zycrypto.com
1800+ Online Merchants Now Support Fully Private Utopia Crypton Coin
Being a fully decentralized blockchain, Utopia has become one of the most global online hotspots for those users who want to ensure their complete anonymity on the Internet. Thanks to the team’s constant work to expand this solution’s functionality, Utopia has provided its payment system to more than 1800 online stores today. Now buyers from all over the world have the opportunity to make anonymous online purchases without worrying that someone will track them.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
zycrypto.com
The Moshnake Presale Is Available Now! How Does It Match Up Against Solana and Ethereum?
Presales offer a chance for users to purchase tokens before the cryptocurrency launches. It is a good indication of how well the crypto could perform in the future. The Moshnake (MSH) presale has just begun and is already garnering a lot of attention as it aims to revive the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector.
zycrypto.com
Prominent Cryptos Cosmos And Decentraland Are Being Challenged By Dogeliens And Its Bonuses
The prices of cryptocurrencies are depleting over time as the market goes through a bearish cycle. Metaverse projects like Decentraland (MANA) and others have also faced a severe decline, while the “Internet of Blockchains,” Cosmos (ATOM), also keeps up its red run. In such a situation, crypto traders search for some newly rising crypto projects to get out of the crypto market.
