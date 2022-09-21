ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

zycrypto.com

Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Suffered A $160M Exploit — What Happened?

On Tuesday, cryptocurrency market marker Wintermute reported losing $160 million in an exploit, becoming the latest victim in a series of high-level hacks that have beleaguered the De-Fi industry year to date. In a thread of tweets following the hack, Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy took to explaining what happened partially...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Digital Asset#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Aml#Kyc#Lcx Terminal#Lcx Exchange#Lcx Assets#Lcx Vault
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
INCOME TAX
CoinTelegraph

JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’

While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Cardano-based Kulfi Finance Announces KLS Token Pre Seed Sale Round

The KLS token Pre Seed Sale Round has been announced on the Kulfi Token Sale Page by Kulfi finance, a fixed rate lending and borrowing protocol built on the Cardano blockchain that focuses on the intersection of cutting-edge technology. The community, which serves as the backbone of Kulfi finance, is...
MARKETS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Convex Finance and Big Eyes Aims To Revolutionize DeFi Tradition

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is being evaluated by crypto experts and significant market players in light of its considerable attention. Numerous analyses have been conducted on the possibility that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will experience the same sharp price increases as Meme coins have in the past.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Adirize DAO: A Crypto Network With Exciting Utilities Similar To Cardano And Curve DAO

Stablecoins have grown to become essential cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. These digital assets introduce some form of stability into the highly volatile coin market. Since their inception, stablecoins have taken different forms. Adirize DAO is a new kind of stablecoin that offers absolute long-term price stability to users in...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

1800+ Online Merchants Now Support Fully Private Utopia Crypton Coin

Being a fully decentralized blockchain, Utopia has become one of the most global online hotspots for those users who want to ensure their complete anonymity on the Internet. Thanks to the team’s constant work to expand this solution’s functionality, Utopia has provided its payment system to more than 1800 online stores today. Now buyers from all over the world have the opportunity to make anonymous online purchases without worrying that someone will track them.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Prominent Cryptos Cosmos And Decentraland Are Being Challenged By Dogeliens And Its Bonuses

The prices of cryptocurrencies are depleting over time as the market goes through a bearish cycle. Metaverse projects like Decentraland (MANA) and others have also faced a severe decline, while the “Internet of Blockchains,” Cosmos (ATOM), also keeps up its red run. In such a situation, crypto traders search for some newly rising crypto projects to get out of the crypto market.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

