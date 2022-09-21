Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979
Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000, but it's not as humble as it might seem.
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
Bob Dylan’s Son Was in Awe of Tom Petty’s Daughters Because They Had Petty for a Father
Bob Dylan's son Jakob looked up to Tom Petty for much of his life. He once shared that he couldn't even imagine having him as a father.
Tom Petty Said It Was Always Clear When John Lennon ‘Suffered’: ‘Lennon’s Legacy is Honesty’
Tom Petty wanted to be a musician because of John Lennon and The Beatles. He shared why he thought Lennon was a good role model.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Petty’s Daughter Said George Harrison Was ‘Something Special’ in Her Dad’s Life
Tom Petty and George Harrison became close friends. Petty's daughter explained that Harrison was someone very special in her dad's life.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Wither’ While Singing a Tom Petty Song After His Death
After Tom Petty's death, Fleetwood Mac covered his music in concert. Stevie Nicks said she had a difficult time getting through the song.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stevie Nicks Said Tom Petty Didn’t Have a ‘Fake Bone in His Body’
Stevie Nicks said Tom Petty behaved exactly how she expected him to. She noted that he was a very genuine person.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul McCartney Said Bob Dylan Never Stopped Touring Because of His Romantic Relationships
Bob Dylan has been married twice. Paul McCartney said Dylan's romantic relationships may be the reason the singer tours so frequently.
10 Iconic Moments From Bruce Springsteen’s Career
Musicians that survive in the music industry for decades on end can sometimes find themselves developing into nostalgia acts, sticking close to the hits they amassed in the ’60s and ’70s and not reaching much further. While there is certainly nothing wrong with that—we are as sentimental as the next journalists—there are a fair few music veterans that shun that idea and continue to allow their music to evolve with them. Bruce Springsteen falls into the latter category.
Tom Petty Changed His Name When He Became Famous
Tom Petty decided to alter his name when he became famous. He realized that what he usually went by would look bad on his albums.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stevie Nicks Reveals What ‘Messed Up’ Her Friendship With Tom Petty
Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty had a close friendship for many years, but the Fleetwood Mac star said something “messed up” their relationship.
Yardbarker
The definitive Grateful Dead playlist
This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
Lindsey Buckingham ‘Tore Apart’ Stevie Nicks’ ‘Storms’ When Presented to Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks appeared as songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, writing the song 'Storms' about Mick Fleetwood. Here's how Lindsey Buckingham reacted to the original.
Comments / 0