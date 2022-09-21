Read full article on original website
Related
Gopher commits excited by 4-0 start, Michigan State win
Members of Minnesota's recruiting class talk about the team's 4-0 start and big win over Michigan State.
Michigan State at Maryland opening point spread released
On Saturday, Michigan State had a golden opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss at Washington as they hosted Minnesota in East Lansing. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for the Spartans as they were absolutely annihilated by the Golden Gophers. Up next for Michigan State...
247Sports
Maryland football: Point spread posted for Terps-Michigan State game, a chance for revenge
Heading into this season, Michigan State looked like one of the teams Maryland football would need to upset to get a win. But with the Spartans struggling and the Terps' only blemish a narrow loss at No. 4 Michigan, it's the other way around. The Terps (3-1) were posted on...
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Previewing Michigan vs. Iowa, playing at Kinnick Stadium
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview No. 4 Michigan's upcoming game at Iowa. The contest represents the Wolverines' first road test of the season, and it's at Kinnick Stadium — “as they say, ‘top-five teams go to die,’” Harbaugh quipped.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Michigan State football chopped by Minnesota in embarrassing 34-7 loss
EAST LANSING — Forget competing for a national championship. Mel Tucker’s Michigan State football team hit perhaps the low point of his three-year tenure Saturday. By the end of the first quarter. And it kept getting worse for the Spartans against Minnesota, on defense and offense. The Gophers...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan
After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host its biggest game of the season when Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
MLive.com
Gull Lake football snaps skid, stuns Three Rivers with ‘crazy, storybook victory’
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake snapped a five-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, as the Blue Devils overcame an early deficit and mounting injuries to defeat Three Rivers, 38-26. A groin injury to quarterback Noah Blake left Gull Lake’s starting signal caller on the bench for much of the first half, and when back-up Vann Ebright sustained a separated shoulder, the Blue Devils were down to third-stringer Landon Evans.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0