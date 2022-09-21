Ford shares fell Tuesday on their warning over the impacts of increased supply chain costs and inflation. In the announcement, the auto giant is estimating an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs. Karl Brauer, an executive analyst from iSeeCars.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current auto market and the announcement from Ford Motors. He gave his predictions on the timeline of the supply chain issues. how long the overall down trend in the auto industry will continue, and the price impact on the consumer shopping for a new car "that's the real concern is that we're gonna have to keep seeing prices elevate. We've already been seeing them elevate for the past year or more.” As consumers are feeling the compounded impacts of all these increased costs, as car prices have surged, this is the beginning of buyers getting priced out.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO