Economy

CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
The Motley Fool

My Top Auto Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Ford's sales are down year-to-date, but August's rebound could signal an inflection point. Supply chain congestion has been the main issue holding back its business. One of this automaker's models has been the top-selling truck for 44 straight years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

General Motors invests in stamping, new press lines for EV manufacturing

General Motors has invested nearly a half billion dollars into stamping and new press lines for electric vehicle manufacturing at its Marion, Indiana, metal stamping operations plant. GM will invest $491 million to bring two new press lines to the Indiana plant, complete press and die upgrades, and renovate the...
MARION, IN
teslarati.com

General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production

General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles. In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.
TOLEDO, OH
fordauthority.com

Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot

The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles

Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
CARS
Cheddar News

Ford Shares Fall on Supply Chain Woes

Ford shares fell Tuesday on their warning over the impacts of increased supply chain costs and inflation. In the announcement, the auto giant is estimating an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs. Karl Brauer, an executive analyst from iSeeCars.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current auto market and the announcement from Ford Motors. He gave his predictions on the timeline of the supply chain issues. how long the overall down trend in the auto industry will continue, and the price impact on the consumer shopping for a new car "that's the real concern is that we're gonna have to keep seeing prices elevate. We've already been seeing them elevate for the past year or more.” As consumers are feeling the compounded impacts of all these increased costs, as car prices have surged, this is the beginning of buyers getting priced out.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Toyota Motor to close its plant in Russia

MOSCOW - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has decided to close its plant in Russia, Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The automaker suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain disruptions and stopped vehicle imports into Russia. Toyota will ensure the fulfilment of...
BUSINESS

