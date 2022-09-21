Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
My Top Auto Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Ford's sales are down year-to-date, but August's rebound could signal an inflection point. Supply chain congestion has been the main issue holding back its business. One of this automaker's models has been the top-selling truck for 44 straight years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla
It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
2023 Nissan Maxima Priced From $39,235 For Final Year Of Production
If you haven't already poured one out for the Nissan Maxima, now is the time. The seasoned flagship sedan gets a small price increase for 2023, but it will never be more expensive than it is now. That's because it won't exist. Nissan is killing the Maxima at the end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening. Volkswagen shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it...
teslarati.com
General Motors invests in stamping, new press lines for EV manufacturing
General Motors has invested nearly a half billion dollars into stamping and new press lines for electric vehicle manufacturing at its Marion, Indiana, metal stamping operations plant. GM will invest $491 million to bring two new press lines to the Indiana plant, complete press and die upgrades, and renovate the...
teslarati.com
General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production
General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles. In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.
GM investing $760 million in Toledo factory to make electric car drive units
General Motors is investing $760 million in its Toledo Propulsion Systems factory, which builds transmissions for gas-powered vehicles, so that it can make electric drive units for electric vehicles, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
GM investing $760 million in Ohio plant to build drive units for EV Hummer, Silverado, and Sierra
General Motors is preparing for an all-electric future as the automaker announced Friday it would be investing $760 million into its Toledo, Ohio, plant as it gets the facility ready to produce drive units for future GM EV trucks. The automaker has been active these past few months as it...
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot
The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
CNBC
Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles
Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
Ford Shares Fall on Supply Chain Woes
Ford shares fell Tuesday on their warning over the impacts of increased supply chain costs and inflation. In the announcement, the auto giant is estimating an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs. Karl Brauer, an executive analyst from iSeeCars.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current auto market and the announcement from Ford Motors. He gave his predictions on the timeline of the supply chain issues. how long the overall down trend in the auto industry will continue, and the price impact on the consumer shopping for a new car "that's the real concern is that we're gonna have to keep seeing prices elevate. We've already been seeing them elevate for the past year or more.” As consumers are feeling the compounded impacts of all these increased costs, as car prices have surged, this is the beginning of buyers getting priced out.
Autoblog
Toyota Motor to close its plant in Russia
MOSCOW - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has decided to close its plant in Russia, Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The automaker suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain disruptions and stopped vehicle imports into Russia. Toyota will ensure the fulfilment of...
Does Toyota Make a Full-Size Hybrid SUV?
Here is how Toyota's largest hybrid SUVs compare, and which are actually full-size. The post Does Toyota Make a Full-Size Hybrid SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0