ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This Sprawling $19.4 Million Italian Villa in Arizona Comes with Its Own Vineyard

Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard. A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest. The seller, Randy...
SEDONA, AZ
Sara B

The Legend of La Ciguapa

La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside Cher’s Malibu Home

Perched on the most perfect bluff in Malibu is an iconic home, a landmark that all who pass recognize as the home of another icon: the Academy Award–winning singer, actor, activist, elephant savior, and extraordinary talent known to the world as Cher. The house itself is another of her...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
bravotv.com

Jackie Goldschneider Pairs a Brown Cutout Leather Mini with Ankle Boots on the Red Carpet

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member attended the Bros NYC movie premiere in a sizzling ensemble. Jackie Goldschneider shares in the video above that she’s “a big tracksuit girl.” Still, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member proves time and time again that she also loves to wear glam dresses for nights out on the town. Most recently, Jackie looked stunning in a short leather look for the New York City premiere of Bros on September 20.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Kyle Viljoen Weighs In on the Wine Pairing Drama: “The Thought Process Was Absent”

On the August 29 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, there was a bit of miscommunication between Natasha Webb and Dave White regarding the guests’ dinner. While discussing his “buffet-style” around-the-world-themed meal, the chef explained, “I want to put it all on the table at the same time.” However, Natasha told Dave she planned to do a wine pairing, which would require the dishes to be served in individual courses.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Leva Bonaparte Shares a Rare Glimpse of Her Life with Husband Lamar

The Southern Charm cast member and her husband snuck in a date night during a NYC getaway for Fashion Week. Leva Bonaparte’s husband, Lamar, might be a bit camera shy, but the Southern Charm cast member recently got him to step into the spotlight. After heading north for New York Fashion Week earlier this month, Leva shared an Instagram montage of their couple’s getaway on September 18, and whether he liked it or not, Lamar made rare appearances in several photos and videos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

Flight Attendant Punched by Passenger on Flight From Mexico to California

A passenger sucker punched a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to California. The plane was headed from the resort town of Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles when the violence erupted 20 minutes into the fight. The man reportedly became enraged when he was not allowed to use the bathroom in first class. He suddenly lunged at the flight attendant, throwing a shocking punch. After the sucker punch, at least three passengers jumped in to subdue the unruly man.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Restaurateur#New York City#Food Drink#Valter S Osteria#The Real Housewives Of#Ksl Com#Deseret News#Italian#Kutv
The Associated Press

La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain’s South Coast

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20 th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt’s continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world’s most desirable locations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005026/en/ Exterior view of La Zambra (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAVEL
Eater

A New Documentary About the Rise and Fall of Mario Batali Premieres This Week

A new documentary about the controversial career of Mario Batali, dubbed Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, premieres Thursday, September 22, on Discovery+, according to the New York Times. The documentary chronicles accusations of sexual misconduct that date back over two decades, which first surfaced in 2017, leading Batali to divest from his restaurants and pay a settlement of $600,000 to former employees. In August, Batali also settled two additional sexual misconduct lawsuits, related to alleged incidents in Boston, after a Boston judge found Batali not guilty of indecent assault and battery in May. The Times reveals that the documentary includes new testimony from a former Babbo employee, who previously remained anonymous, asserting that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Batali.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy