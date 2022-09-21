Effects of Loneliness on Seniors

This article brought to you courtesy of Chinook Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, Madras Pioneer Insider Senior Living Expert.

Senior loneliness is a common cause of health problems among older adults, especially among adults living alone. Here are some common effects of loneliness in seniors and how to prevent it.

According to the National Institutes of Health, research has linked loneliness and social isolation to higher risks for a number of ailments including; heart disease, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline and weakened immunity. When social interaction goes away, both the mind and body can be negatively affected. Seniors who find themselves unexpectedly alone due to the death of a spouse or loss of mobility are at particular risk. The death of a close friend can change a senior's social dynamics and decrease their overall social interactions.

There are ways you can combat loneliness. Adopting a pet can provide companionship and connection with other pet owners. Develop a family plan that includes frequent and consistent visits from family. Pick up a new hobby or learning a new skill can keep loneliness at bay. Consider assisted living which can provide independence for seniors while offering convenience and as much social interaction as residents want.

The bottom line is that combating loneliness in seniors takes effort, on both the part of the senior and on the part of family. With some planning and dedication, seniors can live long and healthy lives without experiencing bouts of loneliness.

