ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Effects of Loneliness on Seniors

By Pamplin Media Group
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccICV_0i4rdRyz00 This article brought to you courtesy of Chinook Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, Madras Pioneer Insider Senior Living Expert.

Senior loneliness is a common cause of health problems among older adults, especially among adults living alone. Here are some common effects of loneliness in seniors and how to prevent it.

According to the National Institutes of Health, research has linked loneliness and social isolation to higher risks for a number of ailments including; heart disease, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline and weakened immunity. When social interaction goes away, both the mind and body can be negatively affected. Seniors who find themselves unexpectedly alone due to the death of a spouse or loss of mobility are at particular risk. The death of a close friend can change a senior's social dynamics and decrease their overall social interactions.

There are ways you can combat loneliness. Adopting a pet can provide companionship and connection with other pet owners. Develop a family plan that includes frequent and consistent visits from family. Pick up a new hobby or learning a new skill can keep loneliness at bay. Consider assisted living which can provide independence for seniors while offering convenience and as much social interaction as residents want.

The bottom line is that combating loneliness in seniors takes effort, on both the part of the senior and on the part of family. With some planning and dedication, seniors can live long and healthy lives without experiencing bouts of loneliness. Caring Places programs help seniors in all situations. Call today to schedule a tour of one of our communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4rdRyz00

Sponsored content.

Chinook Place Memory Care and Assisted Living

470 N.E. Oak Street

Madras, OR 97741

541-325-7888

www.caringplaces.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

What is the 4-7-8 sleep method?

The average adult needs between seven and nine hours of sleep every night to lead a healthy life, the NHS recommends.According to the health service, a long-term lack of sleep can contribute to a multitude of diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and mental health illnesses like anxiety and depression.Experts have endeavored to come up with different routines or methods people can adopt to help them fall asleep.One such technique is called the “4-7-8 method”, an exercise which aims to regulate breathing and help the body relax before bedtime.Here’s everything you need to know.What is...
HEALTH
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
msn.com

Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Slide 1 of 9: Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
City
Madras, OR
Madras, OR
Health
SheKnows

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life

Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
MENTAL HEALTH
CNN

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

The 4-7-8 breathing technique can calm your mind and body by relaxing your nervous system and decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, which gets your body in the optimal state for sleep.
YOGA
KevinMD.com

Who are the neurodiverse people in your life?

As physicians, we equate terms like “disorder” and “syndrome” with pathology. If a diagnosis is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) IV, it’s considered a “problem.” In the case of neurodevelopmental diagnoses, I am becoming increasingly aware that this may not be the case. As a neurodiverse individual with many neurodiverse family members and friends, I believe there is nothing “wrong” with our brains. Different is not deficient. As physicians, we should lead the charge to see neurodiversity as part of the normal arc of the human condition. Not every diagnosis needs a treatment plan; not every neurodiversity has to be “fixed.”
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Loneliness#Assisted Living#Senior Health#Social Dynamics
Medical News Today

Why is my anxiety so bad?

Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
MENTAL HEALTH
labroots.com

Stress During Pregnancy Linked to Negative Emotions in Infants

Stress during pregnancy can have long lasting effects and can impact emotional and physical development in children. Past studies have shown that high cortisol levels during pregnancy can impact the development of the amygdala, part of the brain thought to regulate emotion. High levels of stress during pregnancy have also...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Why can't I sleep? The benefits of good sleep hygiene

Good sleep and circadian health are interdependent and can impact our physical and mental well-being. But, around 62% of adults worldwide say they don't sleep well. And more than 40% say their sleep has gotten worse in the past five years. Environmental factors are one cause behind these sleep and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chronic Pain In Pets Part 2: Physical And Psychological Treatment

A diagnosis of chronic pain may sound scary to anyone. Fortunately, many treatment options are available to ease and improve the symptoms of chronic pain in pets. Dr. Daniel Eckman, a staff veterinarian at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, says that because every pet is unique, finding the right treatment can be a process.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Melatonin and Osteoporosis

Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by low bone mass degrees and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Is bone broth good for you?

Bone broth has been used in cooking for centuries, and is made by boiling bones and the connective tissues of animals in water for a long time — but is bone broth good for you?. According to research published in the Food & Nutrition Research Journal (opens in new...
NUTRITION
The Independent

What is the Possums sleep programme for babies?

Parents who are looking to introduce a sleeping schedule for their babies have a myriad of methods to choose from.Many are called “sleep training” and involve different ways of getting children to fall asleep and stay asleep on their own, therefore allowing parents to sync their own night-time rituals with their kids.However, for parents who don’t like the idea of sleep training, there is an alternative method called the Possums sleep programme that emphasises the baby’s natural rhythms.According to the programme’s website, Possums & Co, the method “helps you re-set your little one’s sleep patterns so that sleep is...
KIDS
AMA

What programs, resident physicians are doing to manage fatigue

That extra cup of coffee? A power nap? Passing your pager to a colleague? When it comes to mitigating fatigue and managing sleep deprivation, a recent literature review found that efficacy depends on the technique. Membership fights burnout. The AMA is tackling the key causes of burnout through advocacy, research...
HEALTH
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Night-time blood pressure assessment is important in diagnosing hypertension

Around 15% of people aged 40–75 may have a form of undiagnosed high blood pressure (hypertension) that occurs only at night-time. Because they do not know about this, and therefore are not being treated for it, they are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease such as stroke, heart failure, and even death, suggests new research from the University of Oxford published in the British Journal of General Practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
695
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy