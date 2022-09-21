Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Co. Sheriff’s continuing to investigate ‘shots fired incident’ in Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Tuesday afternoon’s incident in Hazleton that included shots being fired about a mile from Valley Schools. Updates are pretty sparse at the moment, as investigators are keeping many details close to the chest...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: (6:45 p.m.) The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement regarding Tuesday afternoons shooting in Jerome County. “Today, September 20th at 2:14 pm, Jerome County Deputies were involved in a short pursuit on Hwy 25 between Eden and Hazelton. The pursuit ended when the subject vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence where shots were fired.
Authorities identify ‘person of interest’ in connection to last week’s police pursuit in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following last week’s pursuit in Kimberly. One suspect, Jeff Day, remains at large. Day, who is wanted in connection with the pursuit has yet to be listed on the Twin Falls County Active Warrant List but has been named as a person of interest by the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department.
Massive Elk Herd Finds Home North of Hailey, Idaho
First, the animals are locals, so they won't pad the number of liberals living in Blaine County. Two people have recently told me about the herd (one almost had a collision). It's large. I haven't yet seen it because the animals gather near the road a short time before sunset, which is past my usual bedtime, and it's an hour to drive there from home.
Medical Camp Under Construction in Camas County
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A dozen new cabins designed specifically to accommodate Idaho children dealing with medical challenges are set to be built near Fairfield. Camp Rainbow Gold announced one of the cabins is already standing and will serve as a prototype for the other cabins that will also serve other children and veterans facing health challenges. A group of donors under the direction of Blackrock Homes are joining resources and man hours to build the ADA cabins along with two shower houses at Hidden Paradise for Camp Rainbow Gold. The nonprofit helps families with children experiencing pediatric cancer diagnosis. “To see what Blackrock and this team are doing for us, leaves us speechless,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director in a prepared statement. “Our kids and families are going to think they are glamping—these new cabins are that nice. And to have Blackrock Homes leading with such an incredible donation is really a game changer for Hidden Paradise.” The prototype cabin will be a test to make sure the facility meets the needs of other groups like the Epilepsy Foundation, Camp Kesem, and others. Hidden Paradise is the only camp of its kind in the state, according to Camp Rainbow Gold.
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
Twin Falls Council Asked What to do With Floral Ave
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls
Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
Check Out The Map Of Perfect Fall Leaf Peeping Time In Idaho
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
Twin Falls native stars in episode of Law & Order
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho native is making her big acting debut on the crossover special of Law & Order, which premiered Thursday night at 7. Jaci Calderon has been acting and honing her craft for years doing local theater in Twin Falls. Now the Idaho native is taking her skills to television and making her dreams a reality.
Seeing red: How bad is red-light problem?
TWIN FALLS — Does the city have a problem with motorists running red lights? The last few days might leave you wondering. Early Saturday morning, a man was struck by a motorist who apparently didn’t heed a traffic light at Falls Avenue and Blue Lakesyu Boulevard North, police said. The man later died from his injuries.
Exploration of Lava Ridge Wind Project continues, geologist weighs in on environmental impact
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho has the potential to become the location of one of the most prominent renewable energy sources in the country. Now, the fate and future of the Lava Ridge wind project lies in the hands of the Bureau of Land Management. BLM tasked a...
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Search Continues for Suspect Following Pursuit Near Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Kimberly-Hansen Police have told residents to be vigilant and lock their doors as law enforcement continue the search for a suspect in an earlier pursuit. In a brief statement on social media, Kimberly-Hansen Police said the pursuit ended near Red Cap Corner, the Junction of U.S. Highway 30 and State Highway 50, on the north end of Kimberly. 511.idaho.gov reports the highway was still blocked at around 7:30 p.m. The suspects fled into a nearby corn field, one of which was apprehended the other still at large. Residents in the area were told to report anything suspicious and contact SIRCOMM if they see anything suspicious 208-735-1911.
81-Year-old Hansen Man Dies after Being Hit by Pickup
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police say an 81-year-old man who was hit by a pickup while on a bicycle Thursday died in the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the elderly man was struck Thursday afternoon on Overland Road by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old was flown by a helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
