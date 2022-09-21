TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.

