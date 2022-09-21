NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S RECEIVES STATE FUNDING TO ACQUIRE NEW TECHNOLOGY TO SUPPORT CARE OF CHILDREN WITH COMPLEX EPILEPSY

Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
scitechdaily.com
A New Promising Alternative to Opioids for Dental Pain
A recent University of Rochester research demonstrates a possible substitute for opioids for post-dental extraction pain. Research from the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) offers hope for a non-opioid solution for acute dental pain as the opioid crisis continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ketamine Infusions Show Growing Promise for Treating Anxiety and Depression
Ketamine, a substance traditionally used as an anesthetic, has been found to be beneficial for treating mental health issues including depression and anxiety. A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Pyschiatry revealed that people who received intravenous ketamine treatments showed clear improvement in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation symptoms.
msn.com
Heart drug shows promise as new alcoholism treatment, NIH says
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Spironolactone, a widely used diuretic that treats heart problems and high blood pressure, may be an effective therapy for alcohol use disorder, new research suggests. If further research builds evidence for this new approach, it would help treat a chronic illness that affects millions of people...
physiciansweekly.com
For Patients With Dementia, Hospital Practices Influence Behavioral Symptoms
Nearly half of hospitalized patients with dementia experience behavioral symptoms, often due to common practices in the hospital setting. “People with dementia experience more than three times the hospitalizations of older adults without cognitive impairment,” Liron Sinvani, MD, explains. “The acute illness, and the unknown and complicated hospital setting, result in behavioral symptoms that concern family members and cause challenges for hospital team members attempting to provide medical care.”
