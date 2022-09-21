NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S RECEIVES STATE FUNDING TO ACQUIRE NEW TECHNOLOGY TO SUPPORT CARE OF CHILDREN WITH COMPLEX EPILEPSY

Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO