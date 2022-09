ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.

