chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police Chief withdraws from Colorado job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth withdrew his name from consideration to lead a Colorado police department. The Denver Post reported that Booth was one of three finalists for police chief for Aurora, a suburb located east of Denver along the Front Range. Booth decided to withdraw his name, according to...
wakg.com
Martinsville Historic District Added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register, including the Martinsville Historic District. A release from the department explains why the Martinsville Historic District was added:. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville originally was listed in 1998 and a...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
WBTM
River District Association Named Semifinalist for Great American Main Street Award
The River District Association has been named a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected eight semifinalists that demonstrate exemplary use of the Main Street Approach™ to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtown’s.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke school counselor wins 2022 Yale Educator Award
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, Yale University recognizes outstanding educators across the country for their work with students. This year, one educator from Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology (RVGS) is among the 77 recipients nationwide. Kathy Sebolt is a school counselor and administrator at RVGS....
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home introduces urban farm Lynchburg Grows
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is a non-profit seven-acre urban farm dedicated to providing access to fresh, local produce for Lynchburg residents, restaurants, and organizations. Executive Director Shelley Blades joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this organization, a program called FreshRx and how they employ...
WSLS
Tropical Storm Ian forms; impacts possible to Virginia late next week
ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean late Friday night, and it is now a focal point for the U.S. Specifically, the National Hurricane Center’s track takes the storm toward Florida’s Gulf Coast (centered near Tampa) by mid-to-late next week. That said, the forecast...
WDBJ7.com
Ongoing Roanoke bus delays cost Durham School Services nearly $740,000
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ongoing bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools are costing Durham School Services a high price in penalty fees. RCPS has the ability to fine the bus company every time there’s a late pickup or a late drop-off. At least 24 buses are having to double up on routes to get students to and from school.
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
WSET
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
WSET
Early voting starts in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Early voting kicked off in the River City for the General Election. Danville has more than 28,000 registered voters. The registrar's office said it sent about 1,200 mail-in ballots to voters. For the first time ever, they will be able to cast their ballots for...
WSLS
Roots and Reggae Fest returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, you can listen to reggae all while helping out a good cause. The 2022 Roots and Reggae Fest is Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wasena Park in Roanoke. The goal of the event is to embrace cultural diversity and unite Roanoke communities. The annual festival...
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Agriculture official visits Franklin County
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
WSLS
Hold and secure lifted at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. As of 1:05 p.m., the hold and secure status at Lucy Addison Middle School has been lifted, according to officials. Lucy Addison Middle School is on a hold and secure due to a potential threat, according to school officials. Authorities said that students are currently...
chathamstartribune.com
Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle
Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
