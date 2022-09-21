ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MY 103.5

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist

Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Pictograph Cave State Park hosting ‘Writing Montana’ workshop

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With many upcoming concerts in Montana, and many of those in Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of shows. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun, but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "Yeah, I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage."
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities

The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Climate Strike events to take place across Montana at Northwestern Energy on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Youth Climate group is joining a global Climate Strike event to demand action on climate from Northwestern Energy. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise movement says that middle school, high school, and university students, along with other young people will stage a strike at the Northwestern Energy offices on East Griffin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

