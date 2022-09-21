Read full article on original website
Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested
Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
Intruder arrested at elementary school in Texas
A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into a Texas elementary school early Monday morning.
Burglary suspicions in East Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials. According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, it was a Baird man who passed […]
29-Year-Old Michelle Guns Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that Michelle Guns,29 from Abilene was heading west down the service road when she was struck by a [..]
Abilene man dies after semitruck crashes, falls off overpass in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man was killed Tuesday when the semitruck he was driving crashed, then fell off an overpass on Interstate 20 in Mitchell County. The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 216. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
You’re saying it wrong: Abilene area roads, towns with unusual pronunciations
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – In any city you visit, there’s going to be a street name or neighborhood, maybe, that everyone would pronounce phonetically but the locals might pronounce it a totally different way. It’s no different in Abilene and the surrounding areas. If you’re new here and say “Antilley Road” with emphasis on […]
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis D. Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI). Midland County officials confirmed the arrest with CBS7. Midland County Judge Terry Johnson issued the following statement regarding the arrest:. “The Midland County Commissioners Court...
JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in north Abilene on Tuesday. The officials reported that a pickup truck was heading west down the service road and failed to yield to the car that [..]
MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
West Odessa couple calls for compassion
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
MPD investigating theft: Can you help?
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 1, an unknown man, pictured below, entered Optics Unique at 3500 N Midkiff and stole about $1,000 worth of Ray Ban sunglasses. MPD said the suspect […]
Odessa man to serve two life sentences
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 20th an Ector County jury found Valdez guilty and on September 21st the jury sentenced him to life in prison on both counts. During the trial, the victim testified that they had sexual relations with Valdez on multiple occasions while he was on probation for the sexual assault of a different child.
Stout Abilene Woman Arrested for Luring a Man into a Bathroom & Robbing Him
ABILENE – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred after she lured a man into a bathroom for sex. According to court documents, in May, the victim told police that Anna McFarlin set up a time and place to have sex at Sea Bee Park in north Abilene. The victim attempted to go into the woman’s bathroom, but McFarlin forced him to enter the men’s room.
Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
Police: Speed, failing to yield or stay in lane main causes of Abilene’s deadliest year ever
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Speed and drivers failing to yield or stay in their lane are the main causes behind Abilene’s deadliest year for traffic wrecks on record. Abilene police released a breakdown of the 18 crashes that have caused 23 deaths so far in 2022, showing the causes to be as followed: 2/17: Speed […]
UPDATE: Sword-wielding bicyclist hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Coleman
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A witness reported Wednesday morning that a man on a bicycle shot at a Coleman police officer. In an update that same afternoon, the City of Coleman confirmed that the officer fired a shot but was not shot, himself. Chief Marty Baker with Coleman Police Department, confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that the […]
