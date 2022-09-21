ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Sets Season 11 Marathon, Final Episodes Preview Special

AMC is leading into the final season of The Walking Dead with a Season 11 marathon and a live special previewing the last eight episodes of the zombie drama, which returns October 2 on AMC and AMC+. Beginning this Sunday, September 25, the network will consecutively rerun the first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11, followed by The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview special live on Talking Dead. The first 16 episodes of the expanded, 24-episode final season are streaming on-demand now on AMC+, where new Walking Dead episodes will be available to watch one week early (starting with a two-episode premiere on October 2).
theplaylist.net

‘Django’ Teaser: New Sky Original Series Reimagines The Classic Spaghetti Western With Matthias Schoenaerts & Noomi Rapace

Before Quentin Tarantino filched the name for “Django Unchained,” another “Django” ruled the Western genre: the 1966 spaghetti western with Franco Nero. The film was so popular it spawned over 30 unofficial “sequels” before Nero reprised the role in 1987’s “Django Strikes Again.” Now, the original film gets a series treatment, courtesy of Sky Original.
theplaylist.net

New ‘Gangs Of London’ Season 2 Trailer: The Hit Series Returns To AMC+ On November 17

“The Raid” director Gareth Evans struck gold in 2020 with “Gangs Of London.” Based on the 2006 video game of the same name, the show was a fast favorite in the UK on Sky Atlantic before AMC picks up the US broadcast rights; then the show really took off. Now, the show returns with its much-anticipated second season, with London’s soul hanging in the balance.
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
Decider.com

‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?

Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
theplaylist.net

‘All That Breathes’ Trailer: First Film To Win Both Cannes & Sundance Documentary Awards Releases October 21

This year “All That Breathes” became the first film to win both Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize (World Cinema) and Cannes’ Documentary Prize. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the documentary follows two brothers in Delhi on their journey to protect a bird known as the black kite in an urban environment overrun with pollution and civil violence. And now, before its theatrical release, it gets another festival screening at the New York Film Festival.
defpen

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Return For Netflix Reboot

Nearly 40 years after the original film debuted in theaters, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will return for the Netflix sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Reinhold, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot will appear alongside Eddie Murphy one more time as well as newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Details regarding the film’s plot remain relatively unclear, but initial reports point to Murphy’s Axel Foley returning to the City of Angels to solve more mysteries.
theplaylist.net

Adria Arjona & Kyle Soller Talk About What Makes ‘Andor’ The Best Star War Series Yet [The Rogue Ones Podcast]

A new “Star Wars” show is upon us. That’s right, with the release of the first three episodes of Disney+’s “Andor,” Editor-In-Chief of The Playlist, Rodrigo Perez and Co-Host Mike DeAngelo dust off their blasters and launch into a galaxy far, far away with a brand-new podcast dedicated to what the hosts are calling “the evolution of Star Wars.” On what we’re officially called ‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast,’ each week our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and maybe a few other “Star Wars” properties.
theplaylist.net

‘True Detective: Night Country’: John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw & More Join Season 4 Cast

In March, HBO announced that “True Detective: Night Country” was in the works, with Issa López writing the series ilot and Barry Jenkins on board as executive producer. Then in May, Jodie Foster joined the cast in a starring role, with Kali Reis signing on in June. And now, Deadline reports, a bunch of great character actors are on board to fill out the ensemble cast.
theplaylist.net

‘Scanners’: HBO Is Remaking Cronenberg’s Film Into A TV Series With ‘Black Mirror’ Writer, ‘Lovecraft Country’ Director

As David Cronenberg preps “The Shrouds,” he continues to shop around the TV adaptation of his 2015 novel “Consumed.” But now it looks like another Cronenberg-related project will hit TV before that, although the director isn’t directly involved. READ MORE: ‘The Shrouds’: David Cronenberg Describe...
EW.com

The Walking Dead seasons, ranked

It may be difficult to recall, 12 years on, how innovative and positively shocking the first season of The Walking Dead was when it aired on AMC in October through December of 2010. The inaugural season accomplished many things, amongst them launching the careers of Jon Bernthal and Steven Yeun, reinvigorating that of Norman Reedus, and proving that Andrew Lincoln could play more than the world's creepiest sign twirler.
