Two Michigan State basketball commits invited to USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp
Michigan State basketball commits Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been invited to USA Basketball’s Junior National Team Minicamp.
This isn’t a major surprise, as both Carr and Fears are ranked in the top-50 of the 2023 recruiting class and they have both been showing out of late and impressing many high school basketball analysts around the country.
